Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

'No alternative': Council selling properties over rates debt

Emma Clarke
by
22nd Apr 2018 11:29 AM | Updated: 11:35 AM

LANDOWNERS who don't pay their rates should expect the council to sell their property.

Somerset Regional Council is hot on the heels of property owners who fall behind on their bills, with 10 owners at risk of losing their land.

The council this month sold an 8.8 hectare property at Windsor Park estate, south of Esk, after the owners repeatedly ignored notices to pay.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the property was subject to rate arrears and it was auctioned at the council office in Esko on April 12.

Cr Lehmann said officers worked hard with landholders to avoid holding rate auctions 'but sometimes there is just no alternative'.

"There was a good roll-up at the auction, some fairly spirited bidding and we are grateful for the support we received," he said.

The council recovered close to $9000 in overdue rates from the sale as well as the costs associated with the auction. Cr Lehmann said the remainder of the proceeds were distributed as legislation described.

The property was the first in a long line, after the council referred another 10 properties to solicitors to finalise.

"While we hope to avoid auctions, we did give the owners notice of our intentions last October," Cr Lehmann said.

"Rates pay for vital services to be delivered to residents and visitors to our region, including roads, public lighting, parks, emergency services, library services, kerbside rubbish services and much more."

The Queensland Local Government Regulation stipulates the local government, by resolution, may decide to sell the land if some or more of the overdue rates have been overdue generally for at least three years.

The regulation sets out what the council must use the proceeds of the sale for including paying the overdue rates balance, the expenses of the sale, owing land tax and other outstanding debts.

If any of the proceeds of sale remain unclaimed after two years, the local government must pay the proceeds to the public trustee as unclaimed money.

Related Items

Show More
auction debt property sale rates somerset regional council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Woman found dead in custody in Ipswich

    Woman found dead in custody in Ipswich

    Crime Guards find woman, 44, deceased during a routine cell check

    • 22nd Apr 2018 4:43 PM
    Historic house Aberfeldy open for first time in two decades

    Historic house Aberfeldy open for first time in two decades

    Property It took only a matter of hours for a buyer to sign a contract.

    • 22nd Apr 2018 3:25 PM
    Beating painful setback, Mitch scores deserved goal

    Beating painful setback, Mitch scores deserved goal

    News Key Pride footballer on comeback trail

    Don't dump on my generation

    Don't dump on my generation

    Letters to the Editor Dear Mr Mayor, I am 10 years old and I live in Sydney

    Local Partners