Crime

No account poses big problem

Ross Irby
by
27th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
A CASH-STRAPPED Wayne Spall wanted to get some money from accounts at Ipswich banks, the only problem was he did not hold accounts with them.

Scant details of the police facts emerged in Ipswich Magistrates Court when Spall, 35, from Coalfalls, pleaded guilty to nearly 30 offences including 12 charges of trespass at either Ipswich City Mall or Riverlink shopping centre; public nuisance; stealing; unauthorised dealing with shop goods; possession of a knife in public; possession of dangerous drugs; and possession of controlled drugs.

He had spent 197 days in custody.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the 12 offences for trespass were at places Spall was banned from because of his conduct toward staff.

"At times you made demands (such as) attending banks regarding your finances. It did not help that you had no account at some of the banks and couldn't be helped," Mr Walker said.

Mr Walker sentenced him to 197 days jail for all trespass offences, and a stealing charge - factoring in the time he has served.

Spall was convicted only of other offences including the drug offences and a fare evasion.

drug offences ipswich court stealing trespassing
Ipswich Queensland Times

