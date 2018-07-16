Menu
Health

Girl, 9, one step closer to walking

by Cathy Moore
16th Jul 2018 8:46 AM

A YOUNG Ningi girl, who is unable to speak or walk, now has the chance to take her take her first steps.

Mother Katrina Spraggon said her nine-year-old daughter Kaitlyn's first step will be in honour of the Bribie Island Lions Club who gifted the expensive walker.

"Specialised equipment, like walkers, are not seen as a necessity so are very hard to get funded and the price of most of these things is just not in my budget," Ms Spraggon said.

"Some specialised equipment can be the same cost as a new small car. Without the help of The Lions, we would never have had access to a walker and the difference to the quality of Kaitlyn's day-to-day life with new equipment like this is huge.

"Having Kaitlyn upright and making the movements needed to walk and practising - this is one step closer to her taking a step by herself and I believe she will."

Kaitlyn suffers from 19 chronic illnesses including drug-resistant epilepsy and cerebral palsy.

"The money that I would have had to save to get this can now be used to get Kaitlyn speech therapy," she said. "As a mother you want to see your child happy.

"There have been so many days watching Kaitlyn suffer, there have been some she was so sick I didn't know if she was even going to make the next day.

"Seeing her in the walker excited and laughing mean the world. Those are the gifts the Lions gave us."

