A nine-year-old Logan boy has been missing since yesterday.
News

Missing schoolboy didn’t want to go home

7th Nov 2018 11:01 AM

POLICE are asking the public to help them find a nine-year-old Queensland boy after he went missing yesterday afternoon south of Brisbane.

It's understood the Logan boy told friends he didn't want to go home after finishing school yesterday afternoon, instead riding off on his scooter.

He was last seen around 3.30pm riding into Wagawn Park on Wagawn St in Woodridge.

Police hold concerns for the boy due to his age.

He is described as caucasian, approximately 135cms tall with a slim build and short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen riding a scooter and was wearing his school uniform - a dark blue shirt and shorts.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is urged to contact police.

