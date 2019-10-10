Ninety year celebration to build on Ipswich traditions

Defending first division champions Wildcats open their latest season on Saturday along with other teams in four divisions playing in the Ipswich Vigoro Association's 90th year.

WITH 90 years of history to reflect on, Ipswich vigoro players, officials and supporters are gearing up for a massive 2019/20 season.

Vigoro in Ipswich has rich traditions with strong family networks and an ongoing focus on providing regular sport for people of all ages.

The opening junior and senior games of the new season are on Saturday, with a new under-14 competition replacing the under-16 division.

Ipswich Vigoro Association president Deanne Lawrie was pleased with last weekend's sign-on and mixed competition Gala Day before a new season fires up.

"A couple of the teams probably need a few extra (players) but on the whole, most teams are pretty solid,'' she said.

Among the anniversary events being planned are a 90th reunion and Family Fun Day from 10am at the East Ipswich grounds on October 26.

A presentation and 90th anniversary dinner is scheduled for March 28 at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre, a week after senior grand final day.

The popular Pink Stumps Day is set down for January 4.

Saturday's first division matches from 3.20pm feature defending champions Wildcats facing Occasionals after their eight wicket and one-run win over Sports in last season's grand final.

Sports meet TC United first-up on Saturday.

The senior competition finals in first and second division are scheduled to start on March 14 with the grand final on March 21.

Ipswich's eight-week Midgy competition for youngsters begins at 8am on Saturday, before the under-14 boys and girls series from 9.30am.

The junior grand final has been changed from a traditional Saturday to Sunday February 29 to give parents a better opportunity to cheer on the kids. The Ipswich Vigoro Association junior break-up will also be held on grand final day.

Ipswich vigoro's executive committee remains unchanged. Joining Lawrie are vice-president Andrea Kruger, secretary Kate Johnstone and assistant secretary Lee Scudds.

Apart from club competition, Ipswich representative players will be involved in annual pennants competition with Fassifern.

The junior state titles are in Cairns in January before the senior Queensland championships at Fassifern in February.