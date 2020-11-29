Ninety reasons why vigoro so valuable to Ipswich families

Ipswich's 90th Anniversary team is named with current or past players having their awards collected by family members. They include Sybil Edwards (accepted by Julie Balke), Gloria St John (accepted by her daughter Lynda), Marie Crocombe (accepted by her granddaughter) and Heather Brooker (accepted by Deanne Lawrie).

LATEST Ipswich Vigoro Association life member Deanne Lawrie accepted her deserved honour with trademark humility and pride.

As current president of the association, Lawrie was just happy to be part of a memorable night showcasing how valuable her sport is in the city.

About 140 Ipswich players, officials and supporters united for the 90th Anniversary Celebration Dinner at the Ipswich Showgrounds on Saturday night.

For dedicated officials like Lawrie, it was a wonderful occasion after earlier planned functions were rescheduled from March and September due to COVID restrictions.

"Even though vigoro had a high number of teams in the 40s and 50s, the fact that it has continued on for 90 years, and we own our own grounds (at East Ipswich), is pretty unique,'' Lawrie said.

"We've just got a great group of people.''

She was thrilled to see so many past members return to celebrate.

Lawrie was proud of vigoro's place in Ipswich's sporting landscape, especially having third and fourth generation players still involved.

"One of the things that was commented on last night with the history was we mightn't be a huge sport but when people come along, it's like a big family,'' she said.

"And I think that's one of the attractions as well. You get that opportunity to play with your family.

"It is pretty special.''

Sons are now joining daughters playing with their mums in regular Ipswich competition.

Ipswich Vigoro Association president Deanne Lawrie receives her life membership from previous life member Rachel Savage and Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard.

Lawrie received a massive surprise being honoured with life membership on a night 90 years of Ipswich vigoro history was screened for everyone to enjoy and reflect upon.

Another engaging moment was umpire and executive committee member Myrtle Harvey being awarded the inaugural Service to Sport award.

A major highlight on the night was the naming of the 90th Anniversary team.

The players chosen represented Ipswich and Queensland and held positions of leadership.

The elite team was: captain Sybil (Rice) Edwards, vice-captain Marie (Verrankamp) Crocombe, wicketkeeper Karyn Murphy, Jillian St John, Gloria (Warren) St John, Lyn (Bichel) O'Sullivan, Denise (Bichel) Tazelaar, Heather Brooker, Kelly Verrall, Lesley Greenhalgh, Desley Dann and Dot Jarvis.

Edwards was an all-rounder known for her outstanding bowling and batting ability.

Crocombe was another all-rounder noted for her great mid-on fielding.

Murphy was one of the best players ever to play the game. She would throw her body around for the team.

St John was an outstanding bowler, playing in the senior division before she was 18.

Jillian's mother Gloria displayed fine all-round skills. She was an outstanding captain who read the game well and was very tactical.

O'Sullivan was a talented bowler and batter, known for her competitiveness. She played by the rules and was a great leader.

Tazelaar, the sister of Lyn, was a great reader of the game with fierce competitiveness that helped secure Hawks many premierships.

Brooker possessed multiple talents being a skilful batter, an accurate mid-pace bowler and an outstanding wicketkeeper later in her career.

Verrall was another talented player best known for her batting, especially for her fours and sixes and high individual scores. She was also a great mid-on fielder.

Greenhalgh was a reliable opening batter who was always difficult to dismiss. She features on many of the individual trophies.

Dann was a talented wicketkeeper and batter who could accumulate runs during extended stints at the crease.

Jarvis was an all-rounder and determined batter, especially when she was a tailender chasing the winning runs. She is also known for her bowling, especially spinning the ball which is quite difficult in vigoro.

New Cup

During the celebrations, Lawrie said it was also fitting to have a Brooker-Podlich Cup donated for future matches between the Ipswich and Fassifern associations.

Heather Brooker (Ipswich) and Pauline Podlich (Fassifern) were highly respected for their playing, coaching and sportsmanship qualities before passing this year.

Fassifern took home the inaugural Brooker-Podlich Cup as winning association after Saturday's latest round of pennants games.

Fassifern won the Veterans, under-14 and under-18 games with Ipswich victorious in the Senior 1 clash at the East Ipswich fields.

Fassifern were also winners in the over 50's past players game organised as part of the day and night 90th Anniversary celebrations.