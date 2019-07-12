Nine years at touch Junior State Cup with no plans to stop

RETURNING: u/16 Boys Ipswich Falcons v Bundaberg. Zane Kaatz (Ipswich) returns to Hervey Bay with his family.

RETURNING: u/16 Boys Ipswich Falcons v Bundaberg. Zane Kaatz (Ipswich) returns to Hervey Bay with his family. Alistair Brightman

TOUCH FOOTBALL: For Brett and Kylie Kaatz, this year marks their ninth visit to attend the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup in Hervey Bay.

Their sons Joel and Zane have been part of Ipswich Falcons teams that have competed in all of the Junior State Cups held on the Fraser Coast.

Zane is currently competing for the Falcons under-16 boys team in this year's tournament.

Brett and Kylie have been involved in touch football for many years as players, coaches and parents.

The family plans an annual holiday around the carnival, arriving in Hervey Bay on Tuesday before returning to Ipswich on Saturday evening.

"We love coming to Hervey Bay and having a bit of a break before watching some great touch footy,” Kylie said.

The Kaatz family are good ambassadors for touch football.

"We enjoy the family atmosphere that touch football provides and the friends that we and the kids have made,” Kylie said.

"Kylie and I have friends who we played touch with and now we all watch our children follow the same path,” Brett added.

"We have watched all of the kids grow up together,” Kylie said.

Brett and Kylie are pleased the carnival is held on the Fraser Coast.

"It is a well-run carnival and is in a great central location for all of the teams to travel to,” Brett said.

The family plans to mark 10 years at the event in 2020 and they are looking forward to experiencing the carnival at the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct.