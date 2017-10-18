Nine Wolston Park mental asylum victims given compensation

NINE women who were wrongly placed in the Wolston Park adult mental health facility when they were children and did not have a mental illness will be compensated.

The Queensland Government has approved a Reconciliation Plan under which the women will receive an ex gratia payment by way of acknowledgement they should never have been placed in such a facility.

The compensation amount will not be disclosed.

It comes as community advocate Betty Taylor's Reconciliation Plan report is tabled in the Queensland Parliament.

A supplementary report prepared by Ms Taylor for the government's consideration contains the personal accounts provided by each of the women of their experiences at Wolston Park and how this affected their later lives. As this report identifies the women concerned and contains highly personal and private information, it will not be published.

The Wacol asylum was home to children who, now adults, share close to six decades of dark secrets and stories of torture, horror and abuse from the 1950s to 1980s.

The payments form the basis of a substantial support package. The government will also offer counselling and financial and legal advice to the women, and make arrangements for their ongoing support.

This will include facilitating access to relevant government services, such as health services. The not-for-profit community service organisation Micah Projects will be funded to arrange personally-tailored support services for the women.

It is acknowledged while the plan cannot undo the harm that was caused, it has been developed as a genuine commitment to reconciliation.

There is no requirement or request for the women to disclaim any legal rights to pursue compensation in the future, including through legal proceedings.

The Government has given an undertaking to the women involved to keep the amount of the ex gratia payments confidential. This further acknowledges the deeply personal nature of the impact on them of the decision to place them in the Wolston Park adult mental health facility.