Nine venues to watch the Melbourne Cup in Ipswich today

THE race that stops the nation is on at 2pm today and venues across the city are preparing to host parties.

There's seafood, canape towers, chef-cooked luncheons and free champagne on offer plus TAB facilities, best dressed prizes and entertainment.

It's not too late to join in the fun.

2017 Melbourne Cup at Flemington racecourse. Race 9. MSS Security Sprint. Ocean Embers ridden by Nakita Beriman wins down the outside rail in race 9 . Pic: Michael Klein Michael Klein

Ipswich Turf Club

Join the Ipswich Turf Club to celebrate the race that stops the nation while raising funds for the Ipswich Hospice Care Inc.

The Melbourne Cup is the ultimate excuse to get dressed up and enjoy a long lunch break. On top of the usual live coverage of the races we will be serving up a four-hour drinks package and buffet luncheon.

The menu line-up includes slow roasted lamb rump, fresh Australian ocean king prawns and a selection of luxurious mousses and cakes. Kick off the day with a Pimm's cocktail followed by a selection of Sirromet wines. Live telecast from Flemington. TAB facilities.

Ipswich Hospice is a seven-bed private healthcare facility and provides services within the Ipswich and West Moreton region. It provides quality end of life palliative care to terminally ill people and support for their families in a caring home-like environment.

It's on from 11am at the Ipswich Turf Club. See ipswichturfclub.com.au for details.

Friends gather at the Melbourne Cup celebrations at the PA Hotel. Rob Williams

Dovetails Restaurant

Celebrate the race that stops the nation in style with a black, white and gold affair at 4 Hearts Brewing on Limestone St. Including a three course lunch catered by the expert chefs in Dovetails Restaurant and three hour beverage package, there will also be sweeps, prizes and all races shown live on two big screens.

Beverages will include the Oyster Bay wine range, plus Ipswich's own 4 Hearts Brewing beer. This years menu will be three courses of delicious delights featuring;

It's on from 12pm.

Grand Hotel Yamanto

Kim Oliver with Megan and Tony Preson, Detta and Steve McCartan get into the Melbourne Cup at Yamanto Tavern. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Rob Williams

A hot and cold buffet is available for $34.90 and the TAB is open early.

Contact 3288 9123 to book.

Ipswich Jets Leagues Club

Ipswich Jets TAB is open from 7am for those wanting to get their bets in early. A Melbourne Cup function will kick off from 12pm with hot and cold grazing tables. There are prizes, sweeps and a free mystery bet.

Tickets are $50 for members from reception.

Char'd Dining at the Prince Alfred Hotel

Enjoy a three course lunch, racing live on the big screen, lucky door draw, raffles and prizes, prizes for best dressed and best fascinator and unique in-house racing game.

It kicks off at 11am, see pahotel.com.au for details.

Brothers Leagues Club

Races are live on the big screen plus there is a buffet lunch and lounge entertainment on at Brothers Leagues Cub. Tickets are $65.

Available in the lounge are platters with options for two or four people. The delicious platters are paired with a glass or bottle of Australian sparkling wine getting the races off to a good start. The lounge will also have entertainment, sweeps, competitions throughout the day and a professional photographers to capture all the action. A share plate for two people is $50 or $90 for four.

See brothersipswich.com.au for details.

Racehorse Hotel

A three course Melbourne Cup luncheon is on from 11am. There are prizes for best dressed, lucky door, raffles and sweeps plus a complimentary glass of bubbles.

Tickets are $41.90.

Orion Hotel

Enjoy a complimentary drink on arrival, canapé tower lunch, live music, sweeps and much more at Orion Hotel. Of course the race live on the big screen and TAB on site. Tickets are $55. See Orionhotel.com.au for details.

Club Ipswich

Enjoy a buffet lunch with dessert and an optional prawn platter at Club Ipswich this Melbourne Cup day.

Get a glass of bubbly on arrival and enjoy a fashion parade and live performance by Matti Biskit.

Booking essential. See clubipswich.com.au/promotion/melbourne-cup-luncheon for details.