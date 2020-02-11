Nine responds to Gus Gould’s shock career change

Phil Gould, a man of many roles who likes to keep busy.

Phil Gould, a man of many roles who likes to keep busy.

PHIL Gould is in Samoa on a fact-finding mission as he prepares to set up his own NRL player-manager business despite an obvious conflict of interests with his media commitments at Channel 9.

Previously while Gould was head of football at Penrith, the network stopped him from commentating on Penrith matches. Now they are backing his move to be an agent.

"Gus has managed his many roles within rugby league with absolute professionalism and integrity for a long time", a Nine spokesperson said.

"This approach has given him unrivalled success as a player, coach, administrator and commentator. We are proud to have someone as committed and intelligent as him as part of our commentary team on Nine."

Punters on social media are questioning how Gould can have a role on TV match broadcasts, podcasts and newspapers while managing the careers of players and commenting on their weekly performances.

He has until April 1 to register an application with the NRL for an agent's accreditation.

Phil Gould with his commentator hat on during the Round 7 clash between the Knights and the Eels on April 28, 2019 in Newcastle, Australia. Picture: Tony Feder/Getty

"Phil's had a long involvement in the game so we would probably welcome it," said the NRL's agent accreditation operations manager Paul Massey.

"There's no rules to stop media people being involved."

Your columnist exchanged text messages with Gould about his new venture.

Buzz: Hey Gus will you quit your media roles if you become a player manager to prevent a conflict of interests. Thx

Gus: Happy New Year to you too. I am in Samoa at the moment. Fact finding mission. Back Thursday or Friday.

Buzz: Happy NY. It's a good story Gus on how you can juggle both jobs. We're not getting any younger.

Gus: I have juggled roles all my life. I like being busy. My primary interest in rugby league has always been the improvement of our game, especially through the development of our future rugby league players. This is a good way to help make a difference.

Buzz: Might get you to do me a new deal at Fox!!!

Gus: No problem. I know the boss.

Watch the 2020 NRL Nines tournament LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >