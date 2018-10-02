Nine projects Ipswich never got

PLANS were promised but to date, all these project have been undelivered.

Here's what the city is missing out on.

DUSIT THANI

Dusit Thani resort at Brookwater never eventuated. Contributed

A MONTH after plans to build a 520-apartment luxury resort at Brookwater were revealed, the company behind the project was placed in receivership.

In September 2015, Brookwater Resort Investments, the company behind the proposed $750 million Dusit Thani resort was placed in receivership after falling 12 months behind in repayments of its financing facility.

Brookwater Resort Investments had proposed a 520-apartment luxury resort in partnership with Thai resort operators Dusit Thani and just last month staged a turning of the sod ceremony.

CBD LAGOON

BIG PLAN: A new lagoon was announced for the Ipswich CBD as part of Paul Pisasale's 2016 election campaign. Contributed

SUCCESS of Orion Lagoon at Springfield prompted Paul Pisasale to consider how Ipswich could reap the same rewards.

His solution; replicate Springfield's lagoon inside the new Ipswich central business district.

The project was tipped to cost between $8 million and $15 million.

Mr Pisasale said the "family-friendly" project would be more than just a swimming pool.

"I'd like it to have jumping fountains kids can run through and water canons and be all about excitement, and I have seen models around the world," he said in October 2016.

While the project had support at a federal level, no money was ever provided.

The CBD lagoon was omitted from most-recent Ipswich CBD redevelopment plans.

With Ipswich City Properties' future uncertain and an administrator running Ipswich City Council; the lagoon projects looks to have sunk.

WOOLLEN MILLS

Emily Rowles poses during a portrait shoot inside the former Queensland Woollen Mills in North Ipswich. The Ipswich Photo: Scott Belzner - sb4photos.com Scott Belzner

FOR several years politicians have spruiked the potential of North Ipswich's woollen mills.

Ipswich City Council purchased the brick industrial structure in 2015 with a goal of restoring it to its original architectural form.

At the 2016 election Mr Pisasale promised to transform the mills into a "cultural hub for creativity and markets".

He put aside $250,000 in the budget to hold community consultation and work out a feasibility plan.

Despite the delayed progress of the project, plans to redevelop the woollen mills remains alive.

Earlier this year the development was cited as key element in the council's North Ipswich Open Space Concept masterplan.

In this year's council budget $1 million was allocated to progressing the woollen mills' project.

THE TOWERS

The original Ellenborough Towers design. File

IT HAS been more than four years since Ipswich City Council approved a $40m luxury apartment building in the Ipswich CBD - Ellenborough Towers.

Grand plans for the towers, including two residential towers, 108 apartments and retail space with cafes, a wine bar and fresh food markets were revealed in November 2014 and expected to be finished by late last year.

Nothing has been built at the site, despite an estimated finish date of late last year.

Consultants Pegg Group in January lodged a successful application to extend the approval period until January 22, 2020.

Construction of the apartment building, which was supposed to revolutionise the residential unit market in Ipswich, was planned to begin in mid-2015.

To date, nothing has been done and the sales office is closed.

NORMAN ST BRIDGE

An artists impression of the proposed Norman Street Bridge. Photo: Contributed Contributed

AFTER three business cases and 45 years of discussions and support, Ipswich remains without its vital second river crossing - the Norman St bridge.

In February, Ipswich councillors were told they must wait 18 months for government funding of the congestion-busting project to be confirmed.

The council was advised to follow the State Government's Project Assurance Framework in the development of the business case to ensure a rigorous process to gain full support from the government.

The project has been discussed for decades and, despite general agreement, no funding has been secured.

At a cost of about $250 million, it remains years away.

CBD DEVELOPMENT

Work has stalled on the Ipswich CBD re-development. Rob Williams

CLOSE to 10 years since Ipswich City Council purchased the Ipswich City Square for $45 million and revealed plans to transform the derelict mall, tools have fallen quiet and workers have left the site.

Only a few employees are on-site to manage leases, maintain and guard the CBD while construction work has halted.

Work, tenders and contracts were stalled on the mall redevelopment in July before administrator Greg Chemello took over the council in August.

Hutchinson Builders employs a caretaker of the building site after the old mall, including part of Murphy's Pub, was demolished last year.

Mr Chemello has insisted progressing the CBD project is one of his top priorities.

HIGHWAY UPGRADE

A plan was announced to fix traffic congestion on the Cunningham Hwy. David Nielsen

AN EXPANDING RAAF Base Amberley is putting more and more pressure on road networks around the site.

The push to upgrade the Amberley Interchange on the Cunningham Highway has been suggested for decades.

The project will include a realignment of the highway between Yamanto and Ebenezer Creek and an upgrade of the Ipswich-Rosewood Rd.

On a federal level, both Labor and the government have committed to funding half of the $340 million project.

The project remains stalled on a state level, with Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey declaring the Commonwealth should foot 80 per cent of the bill, rather than 50 per cent.

His stance remains firm and, despite lobbying by Ipswich West MP Jim Madden, the project is unlikely to go ahead anytime soon.

PREMIER RACEWAY

The Ipswich City Council announced a push to redevelop the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct. Willowbank Raceway plan. Contributed

THE failed project to create a premier motorsport facilities could arguably be one of Ipswich's greatest losses.

Ipswich City Council started its own company Ipswich Motorsport Park in 2016 with its only task to plan and execute the $220 million upgrade to Queensland Raceway.

An extension to the circuit was proposed at a quality that the council said would attract more businesses and spectators.

Former Supercars executive Damien White was hired to spearhead the circuit's $220 million development but resigned soon after, citing strategic differences with the board.

Despite the resignation, plans to significantly upgrade the circuit went ahead.

So good was the council company's proposal, Supercars organisers signed a 10-year deal to continue racing in Ipswich.

The agreement, announced while Paul Tully was acting mayor in July 2017, was the last good news in the project.

Andrew Antoniolli was elected as mayor soon after, promising to close the council company.

Ipswich Motorsport Park was wound up last month, leaving nothing but a motorsport masterplan and a $400,000 debt ratepayers won't get back.

PREHISTORIC PLAN

Cr David Pahlke revealed plans to build a dinosaur in Rosewood. David Nielsen

A GIANT dinosaur approved to be built at Rosewood has become extinct.

Former councillor David Pahlke in April last year revealed plans to build either an theropod or an ornithopod as a tourist attraction.

The large dinosaur was to be complemented by the construction of two smaller dinosaurs and two eggs, along with a dinosaur femur bone 'seat' and footprint cast in concrete.

There are casts of dinosaur tracks, or footprints, in the Queensland Museum which were found in the Ipswich-Rosewood coalfields.