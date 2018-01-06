How to deadpan when your hubby's car blows up

Leila McKinnon had the perfect reaction when her husband’s car went up in flames. Karl Stefanovic and Leila McKinnon say they've seen each other naked

SHE'S the unflappable Channel Nine presenter known for her calm demeanour.

And it seems Leila McKinnon's on-screen persona extends into her daily life, if the deadpan text she sent to her husband, former Nine CEO David Gyngell, is anything to go by.

At 3.30pm today, McKinnon kindly sent a text message to Gyngell informing him that his car had burst into flames.

Showing that she's definitely not prone to hysterics, the photo was accompanied by a text which read simply, "Um your car's on fire."

Leila McKinnon looked on as her husband’s car burst into flames.

Taking to Instagram to share the story with her followers, McKinnon posted an image of the car ablaze in the couple's driveway.

"This happened," she captioned the post. "Husband's car of 18 years went out with a bang. No one was hurt thank goodness."

Leila McKinnon's hilarious text to husband David Gyngell.

Judging by her message, McKinnon is either seriously Zen or secretly happy that Gyngell's run-around - which was 18 years old after all - is on the scrap heap.