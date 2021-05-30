Nine people taken to hospital on busy night for paramedics

Paramedics were kept very busy overnight with multiple crashes on Ipswich roads resulting in nine people being taken to hospital.

A woman in her 50s was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after a two-vehicle crash in Brassall just after 8.30pm on Saturday.

The crash, which involved one stationary vehicle, happened on Vogel Road and Workshops Street.

Two people in their 20s were taken to Ipswich Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Boonah, off Melbourne Street, at 10.30pm.

Both were transported in stable conditions, with one suffering a leg injury and the other with chest pain.

Paramedics then assessed two patients at the scene of a single-vehicle crash into a pole on Springfield Parkway in Springfield at 12.30am.

A girl in her late teens was taken to Mater Hospital in a stable condition and a second person was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with chest and abdominal pain.

After a two-vehicle crash at Kholo Road and Waterworks Road in Brassall just after 6am on Sunday, four people were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

A fifth person was assessed at the scene but they declined transport to hospital.

