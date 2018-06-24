Menu
Nine people injured in three weekend traffic crashes

Emma Clarke
by
24th Jun 2018 11:00 AM

TWO men have been taken to hospital following separate motorcycle and car crashes overnight.

It comes after paramedics treated seven people following a head-on collision at Laidley on Friday night.

A main road was blocked when a car hit and knocked down a tree at Leichhardt, only hours before a motorcyclist crashed his bike on the Ipswich Mwy.

In the first crash, a man was taken to Ipswich Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he crashed on Toongarra Rd at Leichhardt at 2.20am.

Emergency services had to wait for council workers to clear the tree from the roadway which was blocked for some time.

Police say they will speak with the man when they are able to.

A motorcyclist hurt his hip when he crashed his bike on the Ipswich Mwy at Redbank just before 9am.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the east-bound ramp.

The man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

The two-car crash happened just after 9pm.

Two adults were taken to Toowoomba Hospital and two others were taken to Ipswich Hospital, all with minor injuries.

Three others did not need to be taken to hospital.

