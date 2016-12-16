Nine new things developers have applied to build this month

THERE are grand plans for new development in Ipswich and Springfield, with a gym, shopping centre expansiom, beekeeping, vet and plenty more propsosed this month.

Here's a snapshot of development applications before Ipswich City Council this month.

Shopping centre extension, Silkstone

DEVELOPERS have plans to expand a suburban shopping centre that was built on the site of the old Bremer High School.

It has been a year since the $85m Silkstone Village shopping centre and housing development rose from the dust on the demolished school site on Grange Rd.

Already the centre has a Coles Supermarket and Liqorland plus a bakery, tobacconist, café, nail salon, petrol station and fast food outlets.

Gym, Redbank Plains

Developers plan to build a gym at the same shopping centre as the city's first Carl's Jr Burger and Krispy Kreme drive-through restaurants at Redbank Plains.

9Round is a franchise gym focused on a 30 minute kickbox fitness workout incorporating nine fitness

stations. A new circuit starts every 3 minutes providing flexibility for clients, rather than having scheduled

class times. The gym typically operates from Monday to Saturday.

RAAF Base extension, Amberly

The Amberley RAAF Base has applied to expand their operations to include general industry, aerospace industry and service trades see, warehousing storage.

Special industry, Redbank Plains

On May 16, developers applied to build a special industry including asphalt and bitumen, manufacturing, fuel burning, motor vehicle workshop, crude oil or petroleum product storage and chemical storage.

Ipswich City Council approved the application on May 22.

Spicers Hidden Vale temporary facilities, Grandchester

The owners of Spicers Hidden Vale applied to build a temporary administration and reception building, kitchen and amenities building after it was damaged in a fire in April.

The application was approved on May 14.

Vet, Ipswich

Ipswich City Council received a development application to turn a business premises on Warwick Rd into a vet.

It was approved on May 14.

Ipswich Turf Club Extension

Ipswich Turf Club management applied to the council to expand their premises.

RACING Queensland CEO Brendan Parnell celebrated Ipswich's outstanding history and confirmed an exciting future visiting Bundmaba on May 18.

The newly appointed racing industry boss opened the Ipswich Racing Museum, glowing in his praise for what Ipswich Turf Club officials and staff have achieved.

Mr Parnell said the $13 million Ipswich Turf Club redevelopment was on track to commence after next month's Ipswich Cup meeting.

Beekeeping, Springfield

Ipswich City Council received a development application to introduce beekeeping to a property on Mur Blvd at Springfield.

Three-storey, $1 million mega playground, Springfield

A children's play area with climbing ropes, slides and swings will be built next to Orion Lagoon at Springfield. Contributed

LANS have progressed for a new million-dollar, three-storey, mega playground at Orion Springfield Central with a development application now before Ipswich City Council.

The plans were submitted by Mirvac on May 15 and show a basic layout for the park and its location - opposite the Orion Lagoon.

The plans show three trampolines, a large webbed climbing apparatus and two large, elevated slides.