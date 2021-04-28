Nine new cases in QLD as PPE fail exposed

Nurses on the frontline of Queensland's COVID-19 battle continue to be potentially exposed to the deadly virus due to ill fitting PPE, an audit has confirmed.

It comes as the government has announced that all health staff working with COVID-19-positive patients will need to be fully vaccinated by May 10.

Meanwhile, there have been nine new cases detected in Queensland - all acquired overseas. Seven of those cases were understood to be aboard a ship off the Sunshine Coast that had travelled from Vanuatu.

Twelve of Inge Kosan’s 13 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19, including one who died.

There are currently 24 active cases across the state.

Queensland Health conducted an audit that was presented to Queensland Industrial Relations Commission yesterday that revealed inconsistencies and deficiencies in the rollout of PPE fit testing protocols and practices at Queensland hospitals.

The audit was sparked by a case brought to the state's industrial umpire by the Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union earlier this month.

It followed several nurses contracting the virus at the PA Hospital, which lead to Brisbane lockdown.

QNMU secretary Beth Mohle said the data clearly showed what the union had long feared: "here are huge inconsistencies in the PPE fit testing programs across our public health system".

"Now that the problems have been identified, we are keen to focus on fixing the problems by working with QH to ensure that nurses working with COVID-19 positive patients and others suspected of having the virus, are kept safe and well," Ms Mohle said.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath. Picture: Liam Kidston

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath announced the new vaccination directive yesterday morning while saying "the majority" of hospitals had been doing the right thing.

"A health directive will be going out, and the HHSs have already been notified, that come the 10th of May, all staff working with COVID patients will have to be fully vaccinated," she said.

"So not just their first vaccine, they'll have to have both vaccinations - so fully vaccinated.

"They'll all have to be fit tested and they'll have to be fit checked at the start of each shift and will be subject to daily surveillance.

"So we want to make sure that they've got the confidence, that they're as safe as possible working with these COVID patients and we want to make sure of their safety as well.

During yesterday' shearing the QIRC Commissioner recommended that the hospital and health services identified as being in the top priority category should prepare actions plans for PPE fit testing regime by 4 May, showing them to the QNMU for feedback and discussion.

The other health services are to develop action plans to be provided by 10 May.

"We welcome the opportunity to work with all HHSs to develop action plans to keep staff and Queenslanders safe," Ms Mohle said.

"This is a particularly risky time now, over 12 months into the pandemic. So many are exhausted and continuing to deal with uncertainty and heavy workloads. This is a time when mistakes can be made, so we must all focus on implementing appropriate strategies to mitigate this high risk."

"There must also be accountability and transparency in the HHS plans so we have confidence that we are keeping nurses and our communities safe."

Originally published as Nine new cases in QLD as PPE fail exposed