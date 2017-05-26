24°
REVEALED: Nine new fire ant nests found in city's east

Joel Gould
| 26th May 2017 9:59 AM

TELLTALE SIGN: A mound left by fire ants at one of nine nests discovered at Augustine Heights.
A MAJOR new fire ant infestation has been discovered at Augustine Heights in Ipswich's eastern suburbs.

Nine nests have been found on Augusta Pwy near Leon Capra Dr by Biosecurity Queensland as part of their ongoing eradication program across Ipswich and Brisbane.

Each live nest has been pinpointed with a small marker to assist with the destruction of each fire ant colony.　

The latest discovery follows an infestation of fire ants found in March at the nearby St Augustine's Catholic College.　

In the past year, 13 fire ant colonies have been detected in Augustine Heights, two in Springfield, 11 in Springfield Lakes and 10 in Springfield Central.

Deputy Mayor and Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully said the latest discovery was a "worrying trend" in the 16-year effort to eradicate the pest from south-east Queensland.　

Cr Tully urged all residents to be vigilant over possible fire ant infestations.　

"The most-remarkable thing about fire ants is how small they are," he said.　

"Most people think they are large like bull ants but they are much smaller about the size of the common household brown ant."

Fire ants were first located in Queensland in February 2001 with simultaneous infestations found at Wacol and the Port of Brisbane.　

They have since spread throughout Ipswich and other areas of south-east Queensland.　

Despite hundreds of millions of dollars of state and federal funding poured into a major eradication program, new fire ant infestations continue to be discovered.

Cr Tully has a fire ant information display at his electorate office at 18 Queen St Goodna.　

"I invite all residents to call in and familiarise themselves with what fire ants look like," he said.

Fire ants have killed people in the US and made people seriously ill in Queensland.

Stings can cause a painful, burning and itching sensation that can last for up to one hour.

 

Biosecurity Queensland has pegged and marked out the nine ants nests at Augustine Heights.
Multiple stings can make the body feel as though it is on fire.

They feed on native fauna and have the potential to eliminate native species.

They also kill newborn and hatchling animals and feed on seeds, causing damage to agricultural crops.

There are dogs specifically trained to sniff the fire ant out.

The ants leave mounds of soil when they nest, much like a crab on a beach.

The mounds can be a serious problem in lawns, sporting fields and golf courses. The mounds also wreak havoc on irrigation systems and can also damage machinery during harvesting operations.

Cr Tully said the fire ant's capacity to wreak havoc made it a formidable creature.

"Without a joint effort by Biosecurity Queensland and the broader community, we face an ongoing battle to get rid of these pests which have caused havoc in Central America," Cr Tully said.

"It is a never ending battle. I said in 2001, and I will say it again now, that the fire ant will be like introduced pests such as the rabbit, cane toad or fox and prove almost impossible to eliminate."　

