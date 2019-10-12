Menu
Paramedics responded to a bus rollover last night.
News

Nine injured in bus rollover

Rainee Shepperson
12th Oct 2019 10:33 AM | Updated: 11:13 AM
A LARGE group of people have narrowly escaped serious injury after the bus they were riding in rolled last night.

Paramedics responded to reports of a bus rollover about 8.29pm on Mackay Eungella Road, just before Finch Hatton Gorge Road.

Nine patients were assessed for minor injuries however all patients declined further transport to hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the bus was "well off the road in a ditch" and all passengers had removed themselves from the vehicle when police arrived.

