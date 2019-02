Dozer is a five-year-old male Australian cattle dog cross border collie mix who is an active boy looking for a mature household. He would love an owner where he can take part in all the family activities and be allowed indoors. He will benefit from further training, daily physical exercise and mentally challenging activities to keep his clever mind sharp. Adoption price is $320.

HUNDREDS of adorable pets are currently waiting at the RSPCA in Wacol to go home with their new family.

Much like people, each animal has their own unique personalities.

Some of them have not had the best start to life, so they will need owners who can give them lots of love and patience as they settle into their new surroundings.

Here are nine animals who are waiting for you to come and visit and take them home.