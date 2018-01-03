Menu
Nine in hospital after suspected mass overdose

by Natalie Wolfe

NINE people, believed to be visiting Perth, have been rushed to hospital after a suspected mass drug overdose.

Around 11.40pm last night, emergency services were called to a home in Colombo St, Victoria Park, a suburb in the south of Perth.

 

When ambulance officers and police arrived, they found nine people in an unconscious, semiconscious or a violently ill state.

Seven men and two women were taken to hospitals throughout the city.

Western Australia police confirmed to news.com.au that at least four of the nine people are in intensive care units.

Three men were taken to Royal Perth Hospital, two of which are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Two men and a woman were taken to Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, two of which are in the Intensive Care Unit and two men and a woman were taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Two students from Germany and Colombia, believed to be staying in the Colombo St house, told the ABC they were shocked to find out what had happened to their roommates.

Detectives are currently investigating if their conditions are drug-related.

ABC is also reporting the nine people are all backpackers or students from foreign countries.

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

Callers may remain anonymous if they wish.

