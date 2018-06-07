Menu
Bachelor contestant Nikki Gogan got dumped on national television but now she’s happily in a new relationship. Picture. Brett Costello
Celebrity

Best news ever for Nikki from The Bachelor

7th Jun 2018 11:48 AM

REMEMBER Nikki Gogan from The Bachelor?

The awesome, down-to-earth real estate agent from Perth had her heart shattered into a million pieces on national TV, when Richie Strahan dumped her for Alex Nation during the 2016 finale.

It was absolutely brutal. She was a fan favourite and our hearts broke for her when she burst into tears in the limo after being rejected by Richie, who let's be honest, was never good enough for her anyway.

Ugh, this moment was so sad.
You’re too good for him anyway, Nikki.
We all now know that Richie and Alex didn't work out - after they split, she dated and was briefly engaged to Maegan Luxa - and Nikki probably dodged a bullet.

Now, Nikki has revealed that she's in a new relationship, just in time for her birthday.

I've had the best day," she wrote. "Believe me when I say that I am the luckiest girl in the entire world. I am surrounded and loved by the most incredible people and I am so so grateful. This has been the best Birthday ever and this man is a major part of that #taken"

 

BEST. NEWS. EVER!!

And before y'all start, yes, we know you don't need to be in a relationship to be happy. Nailing a man is not a marker of success in life, but it's nice to see Nikki happy and in love.

Hopefully this also means she'll never have to go on another reality dating show ever again and we won't be seeing her as The Bachelorette anytime soon.

Congrats to the happy couple!

