NIGHTMARE: Offender threatened to light old man on fire

APPEAL: Detective Inspector David Briese addresses the media at Yamanto Police Station about a burglary with violence in Karrabin this week.

APPEAL: Detective Inspector David Briese addresses the media at Yamanto Police Station about a burglary with violence in Karrabin this week. Rob Williams

POLICE are appealing for information to identify a trio of offenders who threatened an elderly couple with a machete, as well as threatening to light one of them on fire, in a terrifying incident inside their own home.

The pair were woken up about 6.30am on Monday morning to knocking on the door of their Karrabin residence.

A 73-year-old man was confronted by a man and two women, all three unknown to the couple.

After their demands for cash were refused, the three offenders managed to find their way into the house on Karrabin-Rosewood Rd.

The male offender was waving around a machete, while one of the female offenders sprayed the old man with an unknown liquid and threatened to light him on fire.

At this point the man's 71-year-old partner came out of the bedroom, only to be thrown to the ground by one of the female offenders and kicked several times in the head.

The trio then left the house empty handed, with the couple thankfully only suffering minor injuries.

The man sustained lacerations and bruising to his head and his hands and the woman suffered bruising to the back of her head and an injury to her finger.

Detectives from the Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating the incident and urging anyone in the area at the time who might have information, or dash cam footage from around that time, to come forward.

They are believed to have left the scene in an early 2000 model dark blue Holden Astra, which has a dent over the rear tail light and a cracked windscreen.

Detective Inspector David Briese said it would have been a nightmarish start to the day for the victims.

"They were asleep at the time and were woken to that," he said.

"It's quite confronting for those two elderly people to answer their door and for that to happen.

"Investigators are obviously taking this matter very seriously and we're appealing for any assistance that may help us with the investigation."

The male offender was described as having olive skin and a solid build with shoulder-length dark, shaggy hair and stands at about 185cm tall. He was wearing dark-coloured hoodie and pants.

One of the women was described as having a heavier set build, olive skin, with dark brown wavy shoulder-length hair, about 160cm tall and she is believed to be in her early 20s.

The other woman had long, dirty-blond hair, fair skin, with a thin build at about 160cm and she is believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s.

Anyone who saw anyone of that description or the vehicle they used is urged to contact Policelink on 131 44 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.