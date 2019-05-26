Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic cameras show some southbound congestion on the Bruce Hwy, Beerburrum.
Traffic cameras show some southbound congestion on the Bruce Hwy, Beerburrum. DTMR
News

'Nightmare' Bruce Hwy congestion after crash

Amber Hooker
by
26th May 2019 2:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUTHORITIES have described Bruce Hwy congestion as "horrendous" as traffic crawls southbound from the Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics and police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes at Elimbah about 11.50am.

A patient was transported to the Caboolutre Hospital with neck pains, potentially from whiplash.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said although the site had been cleared, Transport and Main Roads was warning of serious delays as of 1.20pm.

The QPS spokesman said the traffic still appeared to be a "bit of a nightmare" as of 2.20pm.

More Stories

bruce hwy crash queensland ambulance service queensland police service traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Why Winternats are 'Gold Logies of drag racing'

    premium_icon Why Winternats are 'Gold Logies of drag racing'

    Motor Sports When you're part of a dedicated local team on a limited budget, the annual Winternationals are the place to race.

    • 26th May 2019 3:05 PM
    Barty can beat the rest at her best

    premium_icon Barty can beat the rest at her best

    Tennis Barty to clash with 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams

    Ipswich leading the way in education

    premium_icon Ipswich leading the way in education

    Education This was the first experiment of its kind made in Queensland

    Famous brass band shares its sound with city

    Famous brass band shares its sound with city

    Life Besses o' th' Barn are amazingly still in existence today