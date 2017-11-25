Menu
Nightclub patron beaten and robbed, left with cut to head

Police have charged two men after a man was allegedly assaulted in Ipswich early this morning.

It is believed the 22-year-old left a nightclub on Brisbane St just after 2am.

He was followed by three men to West St, where he was allegedly assaulted and had his wallet stolen.

The three men then re-entered the nightclub.

Two of them were taken into custody by police a short time later.

The man was transported to Ipswich Hospital for treatment of a laceration to his head and cuts and bruises.

A 24-year-old man from Red Hill and a 33-year-old man from Bellbird Park have both been charged with one count each of robbery with violence and are due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 27.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

