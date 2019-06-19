Nightclub boss viciously attacked on walk home

A TOWNSVILLE nightclub owner is recovering after he was viciously assaulted while walking home from work.

The Bank Townsville took to social media to slam the violence and claimed its owner suffered "short term amnesia" after he was allegedly assaulted without warning on Flinders St.

The Bank nightclub owner is recovering in hospital after he was allegedly king hit while walking home from work. Photo: Facebook/The Bank

The Bank nightclub in Flinders Street. Picture: Evan Morgan



"We have been informed that even after knocking him immediately unconscious, the assailant not only continued to attack him, but began cheering in the middle of the street as to celebrate this horrific behaviour," the nightclub claimed.

"It wasn't until others approached that he fled the scene."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed they responded to the incident about 2.10am and said the man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Police confirmed an investigation was underway.

The Bank said it was individuals like this why lockout laws were introduced.

"Thugs don't belong on our nightclub strip," the post said "These people and those who support them are ruining the safety of Flinders St for everyone."

As of 1.10pm today, Townsville police confirmed a man has been charged with public nuisance after an incident near a licensed premise.

Officers visited the man in the hospital and have spoken with the victim but at that time no formal complaint had been made.

