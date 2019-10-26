NIGHT racing in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast will be part of a bold new strategy to make racing "the number one sporting industry” in Queensland.

Racing Queensland's master plan involves the development of five iconic race events, four new world-class racing facilities, increased prize money and revenue and a target of one million attendees and participants.

Last week, it announced plans for a $40 million, world-class greyhound complex near Ipswich, which will include three race tracks with a central grandstand and restaurant.

Animal welfare will be "front and centre” in the design and build of new and redeveloped facilities for all three racing codes.

The industry was rocked last week by horrific vision of the mistreatment of thoroughbreds at an abattoir north of Brisbane.

The State Government this week announced an urgent inquiry into the welfare of retired racehorses, to be overseen by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission.

"All new tracks will have a very strong welfare focus,” Racing Queensland CEO Brendan Parnell said this week.

"We want to make it safer for animals; from the engineering and design of the tracks, to the facilities they use.

"We're doing that with the Greater Brisbane Greyhound Centre at Yamanto, and we've done that with track rebuilds at Rockhampton, Mackay, Toowoomba and Townsville. It's critical for us.”

The strategy will draw funds from the Racing Infrastructure Fund to pay for lights at the Gold Coast Turf Cub and Doomben racetrack, a replacement synthetic track on the Sunshine Coast and a new metropolitan harness racing facility. Racing in Queensland tips more than $1.5 billion into the state's economy, and employs 11,570 people full-time.

Mr Parnell said the industry's blueprint, finalised in late August, focused on increasing returns to participants and enhancing amenities across the state.

"In order to deliver great racing and events we need great tracks and facilities,” Mr Parnell said.

"These will help future-proof our industry beyond tomorrow.

"Just as importantly, they align to our new-look strategy and will play a pivotal role in our bid to become the number one sporting industry in the Sunshine State.”