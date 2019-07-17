Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BANG: Get ready for the fireworks display.
BANG: Get ready for the fireworks display. Glenda Riley
News

Night program to amaze show-goers: Kammholz

Ali Kuchel
by
15th Jul 2019 4:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TROUPE-performances, high-octane cars and fireworks are scheduled for the evening spectacular at the Gatton Show.

Coordinator Matthew Kammholz said there would be be horses, rally cars, the Lockyer Ag Championship, Aussie FMX and the Standing Block Hard Hitting Queensland Championships on the agenda.

There will also be a new fabulous fireworks and laser spectacular to wow the crowds.

Mr Kammholz is not giving much away about the details, but said it was an event not to be missed.

He said the Lockyer Ag Championship is a new take on agriculture in the Valley, which will place two teams against each other to complete everyday challenges within the Lockyer to see who comes out on top.

"There will be a daring show of freestyle motocross from Aussie FMX that is sure to amaze the boys and girls with their stunts,” he said.

"The night program has always been important part of the Gatton Show and the community because it is the showcase of our town and valley.

"It brings in the crowds into the show.”

fireworks gatton show matthew kammholz
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Murder suspect's 'associates' warned they're breaking law

    premium_icon Murder suspect's 'associates' warned they're breaking law

    Breaking UPDATE: A NETWORK of people helping a man wanted by police for the murder of Oakey’s Paul Rock are warned they are breaking the law.

    How fantastic women's footy team created a new lease on life

    premium_icon How fantastic women's footy team created a new lease on life

    AFL Stalwart Rex thrilled to be back coaching in Ipswich

    • 17th Jul 2019 2:30 PM
    Freak garage door outage in popular suburb disturbs locals

    premium_icon Freak garage door outage in popular suburb disturbs locals

    Offbeat Residents have been left puzzled at the freak outage.

    Pets, graffiti and pools targeted in big local law shake-up

    premium_icon Pets, graffiti and pools targeted in big local law shake-up

    Council News Local law changes will bring the council in line with others in SEQ.