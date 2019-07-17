Night program to amaze show-goers: Kammholz

TROUPE-performances, high-octane cars and fireworks are scheduled for the evening spectacular at the Gatton Show.

Coordinator Matthew Kammholz said there would be be horses, rally cars, the Lockyer Ag Championship, Aussie FMX and the Standing Block Hard Hitting Queensland Championships on the agenda.

There will also be a new fabulous fireworks and laser spectacular to wow the crowds.

Mr Kammholz is not giving much away about the details, but said it was an event not to be missed.

He said the Lockyer Ag Championship is a new take on agriculture in the Valley, which will place two teams against each other to complete everyday challenges within the Lockyer to see who comes out on top.

"There will be a daring show of freestyle motocross from Aussie FMX that is sure to amaze the boys and girls with their stunts,” he said.

"The night program has always been important part of the Gatton Show and the community because it is the showcase of our town and valley.

"It brings in the crowds into the show.”