Night out at Racehorse turns sour after nuisance

COMBATIVE and aggressive is how the behaviour of an intoxicated woman on a Saturday night out in Ipswich was described by police who had to arrest her.

Nikelle Phyllis Sandy, 21, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to obstructing police within the vicinity of a licensed premises; committing public nuisance; and contravening a move-on direction in regulated licensed premises or Safe Night Precinct.

Sandy, who is originally from Maitland in NSW, committed the offences at the Racehorse Hotel at Booval on April 14.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Sandy was employed and had been very remorseful and ashamed. Mr Hoskin said Sandy realised she had to show better self-control.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Sandy was intoxicated at the Racehorse Hotel, then when she refused to leave was given a move-on direction by police.

Sandy still refused to leave and became abusive, and started name-calling the police officers.

Ms Sturgess said Sandy's history showed alcohol has got her into trouble before and noted assault/obstruction charges in 2013 and 2014.

Sandy was fined $800.