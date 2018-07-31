Night cycling in Ipswich to lure riders back

EXCITING OPPORTUNITIES: Ipswich Cycling Club president Geoff Stieler with his son Sam, club secretary Jamie Sharpe and his daughter Rebecca at the Ipswich Cycle Park.

NIGHT racing is about to take off at one of the city's most important sporting venues, further enhancing the value of the newly-opened Ipswich Cycle Park.

The opportunity to race under lights could also attract more cyclists back to Ipswich after years of losing them to Brisbane clubs.

Ipswich Cycling Club president Geoff Stieler is delighted with the first stage of the $3.3 million facility, which opened in March after months of anticipation.

"It's pleasing for two respects,'' Stieler said.

"It's pleasing that there's lots of people in the community using the track. They can use it safely and it's particularly pleasing to see people who haven't ridden a bike for a long time getting into riding again.''

The cycling park behind the Ipswich Hockey Complex and Briggs Road Sporting Complex features three track configurations over 1.31km, 1.08km and a 400m internal oval.

The asphalt surface has multi-use applications for competitions and social riders.

For Stieler and his club, Ipswich Cycle Park has provided a centralised new base from which to organise regular events.

Among new events on the agenda are night racing starting on August 15, from 7pm.

Stieler hopes the timed criterium format at night will continue into September and October for a range of grades.

Another criterium event scheduled at Ipswich Cycle Park for October 13-14 is the Ipswich Junior Tour.

The road race and individual time trial that weekend will be staged at the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct at Willowbank.

However, Stieler is particularly thrilled about the night racing at Raceview and how it can lure riders back to the city.

"Over the last probably five to 10 years, some of our members have gone to Brisbane clubs just because we couldn't have a home here,'' he said. "So we'd like to attract some of those back.''

He said future Ipswich opportunities in road, track and mountain biking could achieve that.

"Probably the best way of doing it is offering the facilities,'' the cycling club president said.

"We are about to start Wednesday night racing, which will be unique. There will be nowhere else in South East Queensland doing that.

"Once they can see that Ipswich has a thriving racing scene, these people can come back.''

Stieler said the lights at Ipswich Cycle Park were world class.

The Ipswich club has 100 road members and 25 mountain bikers.

He said an appeal of Ipswich Cycle Park was the variety it offered for everyone from juniors to high-speed racers.

"You'll see all sorts of bikes here from the triathlon club to people road cycling and kids on their little toy bikes really,'' he said.

"Locals and racing people have been very happy with the circuit.

"People coming from far and wide racing say it's the best circuit they've seen anywhere.''

In recent months, the Ipswich Cycle Park has also been used for major junior events like the Ipswich City Rotary-backed Tuffkidz duathlon.

With the Ipswich Cycling Club as a major tenant, Stieler is looking forward to future development at the Raceview venue.

"This would be considered our home ground now and we hope to get some sort of clubhouse here in the near future as well,'' he said.

"The next project will be getting some sort of facility where we can keep our trailer and club facilities.''

Stieler said a toilet block and improved roadworks were also high on the future project list.