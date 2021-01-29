Night at the circus ruined after family’s shocking discovery

Opportunistic thieves stole the tyres while the family attended the circus.

A YOUNG family has been left gutted after they returned from watching the circus to find their car sitting on bricks with its tyres stolen.

The shocking incident took place Thursday evening as the family of five attended the first show of The Great Moscow Circus during its 11-day tour of Ipswich.

Tayla Bodsworth said she instantly fell to her knees and sobbed upon making the unfortunate discovery around 9.30pm.

Her partner Jake Kimber’s Holden Commodore had been parked on the designated grassed parking area at the Ipswich Turf Club in Bundamba, just metres from the circus.

Tayla Bodsworth with partner Jake Kimber.

“We were one of the first cars to get there and when we pulled in, we were parked in the first row closest to the main road,” said Ms Bodsworth.

“There were no cars parked in front of us, so it was really visible, my mum’s car was parked next to us and another one parked on the other side.”

She said the makeshift carpark was filled with other vehicles.

“I think (our car was targeted) because it was the nicest one there, it had the nicest wheels on it,” Ms Bodsworth said.

The young family returned to find their car on bricks.

Circus staff were unable to assist the couple as the property is not managed by the company.

It is understood there is no surveillance or security to oversee the parking lot.

The pair immediately phoned police but were instead told to lodge a report via Policelink.

“They told us there’s not really much they can do about it besides reporting it online,” Ms Bodsworth said.

“Jake’s dad came and ended up towing the car back to his house to stay there until we can get more wheels to go on it.”

The devastated young woman took to social media following the incident, in hopes of raising some community awareness.

Ms Bodsworth believes the family’s vehicle was targeted due to its custom tyres.

“My family, we like working hard for our stuff and we like showing it in our cars and in our homes,” Ms Bodsworth said.

“I’m very emotional at the moment, I’ve only just stopped crying.

“I can’t look at the photos of it, it just makes me cry.”

The temporary loss of the vehicle is likely to impact the young family for some time.

“My partner works five, sometimes six days a week for eight to nine hours,” she said.

“He needs to get to and from work, we’ve got three kids and my oldest goes to daycare.

“I don’t drive either so I don’t have a car, it impacts massively on us.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.