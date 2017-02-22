Live near the train line? Get ready for a few noisy nights

RESIDENTS living along the train line between Redbank and Rosewood should prepare for a few noisy nights.

On Sunday, Queensland Rail will start grinding the track, as part of a maintenance program.

It means anyone living near the line is likely to experience periods of loud noise as the grinding machine works on particular sections of the track, Queensland Rail says.

Those 'periods' could last for 20 minutes while residents are trying to sleep with the works to be undertaken between 10pm and 5am.

In a public notice Queensland Rail apologised for any inconvenience caused by the maintenance works.

The track grinding is scheduled to start Sunday and finish on Wednesday March 1.

Affected residents can subscribe to notifications of the works by heading to the Queensland Rail website here.