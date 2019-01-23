Menu
Big Crystal Creek.
Big Crystal Creek. Kylie McConnell
Waterfall snap is a winner

23rd Jan 2019 10:30 PM

HERE is this week's winning Facebook cover pic as chosen by you.

Congratulations Kylie McConnell.

Her post was the popular choice with our readers.

Kylie wrote: "My beautiful and extremely talented 11-year-old niece took this photo at Big Crystal Creek."

If you would like to see your picture in print, please share it to our weekly post and we'll publish it in print or online.

 

Silhouettes.
Silhouettes. Barbara Quinn

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication in the QT's website?

 

Watering hole.
Watering hole. Pamela Schmidt

Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click "submit your story".

 

Yellow fellow.
Yellow fellow. Amber Pegg

 

 

Thirsty times.
Thirsty times. Cameron McPherson
