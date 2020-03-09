Nicole’s new TV thriller gets air date

Nicole Kidman stars in the David E Kelley drama series, The Undoing, which will screen on Foxtel from May 11. Picture: Supplied

The Undoing, the highly anticipated six-part psychological thriller, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, will premiere in Australia on Monday, May 11.

The date was announced by US network HBO, and The Undoing will air in Australia at the same time as the drama screens in the US. The show will screen in the US at 9pm (local time) Sunday nights, meaning it will likely air in Australia on Mondays at midday, but this has not been confirmed.

Based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, The Undoing stars Kidman as Grace, a highly successful New York therapist, and Hugh Grant as her husband, Jonathan.

On the surface they look to have it all, but overnight, the couple's lives are turned upside after a catastrophic death sparks a tragic chain of events.

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman star in the thriller, The Undoing. Picture: Supplied

Kidman, also an executive producer, joins forces with Emmy, Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning director Susanne Bier and reunites with Emmy-winning Big Littles Lies creator David E. Kelley for the six-part limited series.

And for those thinking The Undoing will be scrapped together from a litany of Big Little Lies' leftovers, have no fear; the show turns out to have a deeply psychological core which allows for involving storytelling that's hard to tear yourself away from.

"Choosing to unknow things is a fascinating part of human nature - when and what you choose to believe and what you choose to see," Kidman said while appearing at a TV panel in California in January.

“You are going to believe in things you shouldn’t.”

#TheUndoing starring Nicole Kidman, @HackedOffHugh and Donald Sutherland premieres May 10 at 9 pm. pic.twitter.com/M3xF3IE5hA — HBO (@HBO) March 8, 2020

"The great thing about the series - and what really drew me to it - is that it's so twisty and nothing is as it seems."

Speaking at the same event, Grant said he was enjoying playing a character that the audience didn't know was "nice or nasty", adding that he had embraced playing people who are "consistently vile."

Nicole Kidman, on set of The Undoing with daughters Faith and Sunday Rose, who appear as extras in the drama. Picture: James Devaney/GC Images



"Richard Curtis, who wrote all those romantic comedies I did [or a lot of them], it always used to make him laugh that people thought I, Hugh, was that nice, bumbling Englishman because he knew exactly the reverse was true," he continued. "It's very nice to be closer to home."

The Undoing’s director Susanne Bier with stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. Picture: Getty Images

The show was shot primarily in New York City and Long Island in early 2019, and Kidman's daughters, Faith and Sunday Rose, appear as extras.

The drama also stars Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Mary Queen of Scots), Matilda De Angelis (Il Premio), Lily Rabe (American Horror Story), Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns), Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place 2) as Henry Fraser, Jonathan and Grace's 12-year-old son and Donald Sutherland (The Hunger Games) as Grace's protective father.