Nicole presents Charlize with major Hollywood award

FRESH from celebrating Halloween, Nicole Kidman stepped out in style for the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards.

The actress kicked off awards season with fellow A-listers, including Charlize Theron and Jennifer Garner at the Beverly Hills Hilton Hotel in California on Sunday.

Kidman, 52, wore an elegant white gown by Spanish fashion house Loewe and dazzling drop diamond earrings by jeweller to the stars Fred Leighton.

The Big Little Lies star took to the stage to present Theron with the Hollywood Career Achievement Award, for Theron's dedication to film and philanthropic endeavours.

"It was an absolute joy to be able to give this to you tonight @CharlizeAfrica. You're the real deal!" Kidman wrote on social media after the event.

Kidman talks up Theron during the presentation of the Hollywood Career Achievement Award. Picture: Getty/Emma McIntyre

The Hollywood Film Awards honours excellence in Hollywood Cinema.

Kidman and Theron have been busy working alongside Margot Robbie on the upcoming Jay Roach film Bombshell.

The highly-anticipated film explores sex harassment allegations against late Fox News founder Roger Ailes.

Theron embraces Kidman after the Aussie screen legend presented her with the Hollywood Career Achievement Award at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel Monday. Picture: Getty/Kevin Winter





Theron returns the favour talking up Kidman as she accepts the award. Picture: Invision/Chris Pizzello