Nickelback return for Australian tour

THE most polarising rock band in the world, Nickelback, will return to Australian stages in February.

The Canadian chart-toppers, who have sold more than 50 million records worldwide - one million of them here - will play three arena concerts on the east coast.

Fronted by Chad Kroger, with his bassist brother Mike, guitarist and keyboardist Ryan Peake and drummer Daniel Adair, the band are fiercely protected by their legion of loyal followers from the critics who love to hate the band.

Canadian rock band Nickelback will tour Australia in 2019. Picture: Supplied/Richard Beland

But after years of being the butt of jokes, and most infamously being voted by Rolling Stone readers as the world's second worst band on the 1990s because of their earnest hits, the tide has turned to respect for their survival and acclaimed live performances.

Billboard magazine named them the Band of the Decade in 2009 because of their sales and impact on keeping the rock flame burning brightly on the charts and at the box office.

Like James Blunt, Nickelback's self-deprecatory social media presence has also won over the doubters.

Frontman Chad Kroeger, on stage in Adelaide in 2015, is one of rock’s most polarising figures. Picture: Simon Cross

The band was celebrated recently when a video of them covering Metallica's hit Sad But True in 2008 resurfaced and went viral.

Even the haters begrudgingly had to admit it was damn good.

Frontman Kroeger has also scored respect for his ongoing support of ex-wife Avril Lavigne who dropped out of the spotlight as she battled Lyme disease, with the band's social media championing her comeback single Head Above Water.

Chad Kroeger remains on good terms with ex-wife Avril Lavigne.

Nickelback will kick off the Australian leg of their Feed The Machine world tour at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 13 and then head to Qudos Bank Arena on February 15 and Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on February 16.

A fan pre-sale begins on October 8, My Live Nation pre-sale on October 10 and general tickets are available from October 11 with all details livenation.com.au