Opposition leader: Why supporting small businesses is vital

THE LNP in office funded the Eat Local Week event in the Scenic Rim so it was fitting that Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls toured a Peak Crossing farm yesterday to see first hand how the event has flourished.

Mr Nicholls attended the family-owned Naughty Little Kids farm's open day with Beaudesert MP Jon Krause to support the Eat Local initiative.

"I am delighted and excited to see new businesses like Naughty Little Kids here really thriving, Mr Nicholls said.

"They are a gold medal winning goat's cheese producer showing the kids how it is done."

Mr Nicholls, who tasted the produce on hand, said Eat Local week had been a "tremendous success".

"It is a testament to the early seed funding we put in to making events like this happen and making sure people appreciate produce that is available locally, enjoy it locally and support local businesses," he said.

Trish Garrard travelled from Beaudesert to the open day with her daughter Jade. She said the event was "fabulous" for children to get away from computer screens and "see what is happening in the real world, where things come from and get that farm experience".

Business owner Nathan Jackson said he was wrapped with the response of the public.

"Today we have little ones for people to pat and feed, to milk the goats and taste the gelato and cheese that we make," he said.

"We are trying to get them to see that goat's milk is not this weird and wonderful thing people think it is. It is fairly normal."

"Giving people that experience is great and it also gets our brand out a bit more."

State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls (right) visited Naughty Little Kids Farm at Peak Crossing. Pictured with Member for Beaudesert Jon Krause (left) and farm owner Nathan Jackson. David Nielsen

The business recently won gold at the Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show.

Mr Krause will have Peak Crossing, currently in the seat of Lockyer, in the new electorate that will be known as Scenic Rim at the next election should he retain office.

"The Scenic Rim's Eat Local week is an initiative of the council that I have always been very supportive of," he said.

"It started in 2012 as a very small event and when we were in government we gave them funding to make it grow bigger and bigger, and now it is going great guns.

"It is important to support our local farmers and small businesses and make people aware of the great stuff we have got in our back yard just south of Ipswich.

"Peak Crossing is now part of the new Scenic Rim electorate I will be putting my hand up for so it is great to get out and meet all the busineses and the locals."

Naughty Little Kids farm at Peak Crossing. Farm owner Nathan Jackson and Ann-Maree Oliver of Jimboomba with her daughter Kayla, 9. David Nielsen

Mr Krause said he had already been campaigning in suburbs such as Willowbank which will be part of the Scenic Rim electorate.

"You don't take anything for granted in elections and I want to get to know the people who I am asking to vote for me because I want to do the very best for them.

"This is close to where I grew up and I live in Boonah. You've got to get out to see people and hear what is happening on the ground and that is why Tim is here as well.."

Mr Nicholls said meeting the people on the ground was a focus of his modus operandi.

"Myself, Deb (Frecklington) and the Shadow Ministers are touring the length and breadth of Queensland and...we are listening to what people are saying and having great conversations," he said.

"That enables us to put in place the plans we will take to people at the election so they will know we will act to start getting things happening."