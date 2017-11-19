Nicholls strongest card in Labor suit

READER'S SAY: It is ironic the best thing Ms Palaszczuk has going for her in a bid to retain government is State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls.

I SUSPECT I am in the majority in being well and truly "over” politics, but does anyone seriously believe Annastacia Palaszczuk as Premier will not enter into a coalition or agreement of some kind with One Nation or whomever if that is the way Labor can retain the Government benches after the State Election?

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls has taken the common sense approach of "wait and see the result of the election”.

After a life of following/being involved with politics, I could not care what happens at what passes as the political processes of today.

However, I cannot close my eyes to the subject, perhaps because I do care about the future.

It is ironic the best thing Ms Palaszczuk has going for her in a bid to retain government is Mr Nicholls.

At a federal level, the strongest argument Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has in his favour is Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

KEV PEARCE

Raceview