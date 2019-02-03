Ultimate guide to Super Bowl 53

Goff vs Brady — Rams vs Patriots. It’s all on the line in Super Bowl 53.

SUPER Bowl LIII is about as David and Goliath as the NFL gets.

The Tom Brady-led New England Patriots can barely remember a time when they weren't the giants of the league.

Since coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady combined, the Patriots have won five championships from nine visits to the Super Bowl starting with the 2001 season.

They've only missed two playoffs since then and had a Brady-inspired heart-stopping win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

But the Pats will be desperate to bounce back after last year's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Rams on the other hand won their only Super Bowl in 1999 before losing in the 2001 Super Bowl - to the Patriots.

Between the 2005 and 2016 seasons, the Rams were perennial cellar-dwellers before breaking back into the playoffs last season.

The Rams only made the big show on the back of a controversial call in their 26-23 against the New Orleans Saints.

Tom Brady warms up ahead of Super Bowl LIII. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox

Here's everything you need to know about the biggest game of the season.

LAST TIME THEY MET

It's been a long time between drinks. The sides' last duel came way back in December 2016 when the Patriots won 26-10 in New England.

The win saw Tom Brady break the NFL's quarterback win record when he earned his 201st victory.

But the Rams were struggling at the time with a young Jared Goff having just the third start of his career in the game.

The sides will be fairly familiar with the big tentpoles of both sides still the same - the Rams with Goff, running back Todd Gurley and defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski still in play for the Pats.

WHEN DOES THE GAME START?

Super Bowl LIII will get underway at 9.30am AEST time although there will be plenty of pre-game coverage.

The ESPN (FOX Sports channel 508) pre-game show starts 8.30am. On free-to-air TV, the coverage will be on 7Mate from 9am.

Rams head coach Sean McVay talks shop with quarterback Jared Goff.

WHO ARE THE KEY PLAYERS?

Tom Brady (Patriots): The greatest quarterback of all time. Brady is an elite assassin who thrives when the pressure of the game is at its absolute peak, as he showed two weeks ago. Can claim his sixth Super Bowl ring and potentially his fifth Super Bowl MVP.

Rob Gronkowski (Patriots): Standing just a tick under two metres tall and weighing more than 120kg, Gronk is an impressive athlete. One of the NFL's most dominant tight ends, his ability to haul in a clutch pass is second to none. Will garner plenty of defensive attention, but even then it might not be enough to slow him down.

Gronk is one of the most intimidating figures in the game.

Jared Goff (Rams): With only 41 total games to his name, 24-year-old Goff has helped fuel the Rams' offensive juggernaut. Finishing fourth in the league for total yards thrown, the third-year quarterback will look to dissect the Patriots' defence and lead his team to glory.

Aaron Donald (Rams): The defensive beast will be out to wreak havoc on the Patriots' offensive line and get his hands on Brady as often as possible. Donald led the league with an almighty 20.5 sacks in 2018 and can turn a game on its head. The Rams only three losses came when Donald didn't record a sack, something the Patriots will be more than aware of.

WHO IS THE HALF-TIME ENTERTAINMENT?

Maroon 5 will be joined by Big Boi of Outkast and rapper Travis Scott at half-time of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem.

Some, including Rihanna and Pink, have reportedly turned down offers to perform during this year's half-time.

In a recent song, Jay-Z alluded to declining to perform at the Super Bowl, and Amy Schumer refused to appear in a TV ad during the game.

Cardi B said she received an offer to perform at the Super Bowl, but struggled with the decision to turn down the lucrative opportunity in support of ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

Maroon 5 will headline the famed halftime entertainment.

The Grammy-nominated rapper said on Friday she had "mixed feelings" after she declined to take the stage at Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta.

She said it was a hard decision since her husband, rapper Offset, loves to watch football, but she felt obligated to "stand behind" Kaepernick because he "stood up" for minorities.

Last year, Cardi B said she wouldn't take the Super Bowl stage until Kaepernick gets a job. With Kaepernick still without a team, she is standing by her words. She is hosting a party this week and will also appear in a Super Bowl commercial.

SUPER BOWL ODDS

The Patriots head into the contest as the favourites despite the Rams' dominant season.

New England Patriots: $1.74

Los Angeles Rams: $2.10

COACHING DUEL

Bill Belichick is the grand wizard of the NFL and will going down as arguably the greatest coach the league has ever seen.

He's a master tactician who can exploit the oppositions weakest link and loves playing mind games on his rivals.

Sean McVay and Bill Belichick will play instrumental roles on the big day.

On the other side of the field will be Sean McVay, the Rams coach who at only 33 years of age has taken the league by storm.

Younger than some players taking part in the Super Bowl, McVay has engineered the Rams into an offensive beast.

The young mastermind will need to pull out every trick in his expansive book if he's to knock Belichick off of his throne.