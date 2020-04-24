Menu
Tristan Wirfs is Tom Brady’s new bodyguard.
NFL freak ‘most athletic human alive’

by Jai Bednall and James Matthey
24th Apr 2020 4:30 PM

JOE Burrow has joined some very exclusive company after the LSU Tigers quarterback went No. 1 overall to Cincinnati in Friday's NFL Draft.

Burrow joins Cam Newton (2011) as the only quarterbacks since 1967 to become the NFL's first overall draft pick right after winning both the Heisman Trophy and the national championship.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport said on Twitter Burrow's selection at No. 1 was the "biggest no-brainer in years".

It didn't take long for America to start making quips about Burrow being the new Tiger King - a reference to the popular Netflix docu-series - after graduating from college superstar to No. 1 pick.

Fellow quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was selected by the Miami Dolphins at pick No. 5, which earned Jarryd Hayne's tick of approval as the former NRL and NFL star responded to the news with a series of fire emojis.

Tampa Bay traded up to pick 13 and took monster 140kg offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, described by US sportscaster Trey Wingo as a "freakish athlete". His job will be to look after the franchise's new quarterback Tom Brady after the GOAT moved from New England.

The clip below shows just how athletic Wirfs is.

WHAT ABOUT THE AUSSIES?

Australian punters Arryn Siposs, Dane Roy and Joel Whitford will have a nervous wait.

The Aussie punting trio, products of Prokick Australia, will likely have to wait for the third day (Sunday AEST) to hear their names called out or hope to be signed as undrafted free agents.

Ex-St Kilda player Siposs said the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets are among the teams that have shown interest and Roy has fielded calls from the Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

SCHEDULE

Rounds 2-3: Saturday, April 25th, 9am AEST

Rounds 4-7: Sunday, April 26th, 2am AEST

DRAFT ORDER (FIRST ROUND)

1. Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow

The Bengals will be hoping their newly acquired gun quarterback can turn the franchise's fortunes around after winning just two games last season.

2. Washington Redskins - Chase Young

The versatile defensive end was widely regarded as the best overall prospect in this year's draft class.

3. Detroit Lions - Jeff Okudah

The most complete cornerback on the table boasts a scary mix of size and speed.

4. New York Giants - Andrew Thomas

A surprise pick this high, Thomas' character played just as important a role as his football ability in going inside the top five. Not the finished product yet but at 196cm and 140kg, Thomas has the potential to develop into an NFL wrecking ball.

5. Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa

The second quarterback to be chosen in the draft, the Dolphins have recruited a high-quality play-caller many pundits are confident will be a genuine star at the highest level.

6. Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert

Another quarterback makes it three in the top six picks. Herbert's got strong arm and can play inside and outside the pocket, but there are question marks over whether he has the authority to command an offence and really lead a team.

7. Carolina Panthers - Derrick Brown

The defensive tackle can do some serious damage in the pocket.

8. Arizona Cardinals - Isaiah Simmons

A linebacker with all the physical attributes you want in a defender. He's big, fast and great in coverage.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars - CJ Henderson

Henderson is a naturally gifted cornerback with nimble feet and lightning speed.

10. Cleveland Browns - Jedrick Wills

The 140kg right-side tackle isn't afraid to throw his weight around, but may be switched to the left by the Browns.

11. New York Jets - Mekhi Becton

Another big bopper will add some serious size to the Jets' defence.

12. Las Vegas Raiders - Henry Ruggs

The first receiver to hear his name called out, Ruggs adds some strike power to the Raiders ahead of their first season in Las Vegas.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tristan Wirfs

Tampa Bay traded up to 13 and added Tristen Wirfs to its roster. The 140kg offensive tackle will provide more protection for new quarterback Tom Brady after he made the move from New England.

14. San Francisco 49ers - Javon Kinlaw

A solid pick-up by the Niners, Kinlaw is a dominant defensive tackle but still has some inconsistencies to iron out in his game.

15. Denver Broncos - Jerry Jeudy

The best route-runner in this year's class, the wide receiver is expected to form a devastating combination with Courtland Sutton.

16. Atlanta Falcons - AJ Terrell

A cornerback with an impressive college career at Clemson, Terrell has got great arm length but has to improve his tackling tecnhique.

17. Dallas Cowboys - CeeDee Lamb

The chips fell perfectly for Dallas as they got the receiver they wanted. Lamb has safe hands and is difficult to tackle when he sets off after a catch.

18. Miami Dolphins - Austin Jackson

The addition of a huge offensive lineman will be music to the ears of newly drafted Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but came as a shock to many pundits.

19. Las Vegas Raiders - Damon Arnette

Another surprise first-round pick, Arnette will be hoping to add value as a rugged cornerback.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars - K'Lavon Chaisson

The linebacker had a stellar end to his college season and is as versatile as they come.

21. Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Reagor (wide receiver)

22. Minnesota Vikings - Justin Jefferson (wide receiver)

23 Los Angeles Chargers - Kenneth Murray (linebacker)

24. New Orleans Saints -Cesar Ruiz (guard)

25. San Francisco 49ers - Brandon Aiyuk (wide receiver)

26. Green Bay Packers - Jordan Love (quarterback)

27. Seattle Seahawks - Jordyn Brooks (linebacker)

28. Baltimore Ravens - Patrick Queen (linebacker)

29. Tennessee Titans - Isaiah Wilson (offensive tackle)

30. Miami Dolphins - Noah Igbinoghene (cornerback)

31. Minnesota Vikings - Jeff Gladney (cornerback)

32. Kansas City Chiefs - Clyde Edwards-Helaire (running back)

