This is when the heatwave will end

The heat is still on. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

THE heat is on and records have been tumbling over the past week. But if you're not a fan of the stifling conditions, we have some good news, it will get cooler.

Don't unpack the sweaters just yet though, the bad news is it could get stifling again very quickly with a stubborn heat trough seemingly in no mood to budge.

Melburnians may sigh in relief on Saturday as the 42C high of the day before gives ways to just 29C but meteorologists have said Victoria's mild change had already "lost a bit of steam" and the mercury could shoot back up.

The latter half of last week was a scorcher across southern Australia.

Melbourne, which had no 40C-plus highs at all in 2017, has now had three such events in 2018 - and we're just 19 days in.

Penrith, in Sydney's west, yet again reached 40C on Friday; that was topped by Adelaide which blistered at 43C when South Australia notched up its third day of extreme heat.

Spare a thought for regional areas. Port Augusta and Mildura both peaked at 44C.

"On Friday, parts of Tasmania have had their hottest day on record, in Eddystone Point (in the state's north east) a record of more than 100 years was broken," said Sky News Weather meteorologist Tristan Meyers.

"Adelaide has had their hottest day in three years."

Forecast temperature map for Sunday. Inland, scorching conditions will persist. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

On Saturday, Mildura might peak at 45C. The people of Penrith can look forward to three more days of 40 plus days.

But the heatwave is showing some signs, modest as they are, of losing its intensity - if just briefly. However, while coastal areas may see some relief, away from the sea it's still scorching.

As well as Melbourne's sub 30C high on Saturday, Hobart may only scrape 20C. Adelaide's 36C seems positively chilly compared to what the city's residents sweltered through on Friday.

And then there's Sydney CBD's likely high of 29C on Saturday, more than 10C cooler than its own western suburbs.

Three day heatwave forecast for the weekend. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

"The cool change has hit Melbourne on Friday, but it lost a bit of steam. They hit 40C before the southerly came through but it was still lurking in the high 30s late Friday afternoon," said Mr Meyers.

So when can we expect to really chill out? Well, not in the month of January it seems.

"A heat trough is sitting over the eastern interior, with no strong cold fronts until late this month pushing this heat out of the region.

"The heatwave is set to continue nearly the rest of the month for the eastern inland, including places like Canberra, Albury/Wodonga, Mildura, western Sydney and western Hunter Region."

And after a brief lull in some areas, the temperatures look set to rise again as we build up to the Australia Day weekend. It's looking like barbecue weather.

WILL IT GET COOLER IN YOUR CAPITAL? CHECK HERE:

SYDNEY

Sydney's CBD and coast have been relatively mild compared to other cities, aided by strong sea breezes. Highs of around 29C this weekend then creeping up slightly into the 30s for the rest of next week. Relatively blissfully summer weather for the Harbour City coast.

However, inland, it's a different story. Penrith will see 41C this weekend followed by an uncomfortable 43C on Monday. Some relief should come from Tuesday onwards but temperatures are only likely to dip into the mid-30s.

CANBERRA

The capital hasn't quite reached the scorching heights of other cities, but it's been consistently in the late 30s and that looks set to continue this weekend with highs of 38C.

But as the week goes on it should steadily slide towards more typical summer time highs of around 32C by Friday.

MELBOURNE

Saturday's 26C sets the tone for the next few days, the maximum temperature could even get as low as 23C on Tuesday. Enjoy it while you can, the forecast has the CBD back up to 35C by Friday.

HOBART

20C and even some drizzle on Saturday as the heatwave makes its exit. It will then get a little warmer and bounce around 24 to 27C for the rest of next week.

Beachgoers cool off from the heat during a heatwave at Glenelg beach, Adelaide. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images.

ADELAIDE

The city finally gets a cooler, if not exactly cool, break in the coming days. 36C on Saturday will drop to 29C by Monday. But after a brief lull it's back up towards 40C for the Australia Day weekend.

PERTH

30C on Saturday and sunny rising to 34C for the next few days. But the cool change for WA is coming through right in time for Australia Day. However, 28C at the end of next week is still warm enough for a dip.

DARWIN

The mercury will bubble between 29C and 31C in the Top End with some storms. No change here.

BRISBANE

No big changes for Brisbane either. A steady week of 31-33C, mostly sunny, some cloud and possible rain here and there.