Paul Pisasale Bridge. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Next step to remove dismissed Councillors names from assets

Paige Ashby
25th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
A REPORT has outlined advice around the laws and processes involved should council wish to rename infrastructure that has been named after dismissed Ipswich City councillors.

Some of the streets and assets include David Morrison Way, Paul Pisasale Bridge, Paul Tully Ave, Paul Tully Bridge, David Pahlke Bridge and Sheila Ireland Reserve.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said the removal and changing of names would cost money and would involve one-on-one consultation with the impacted residents.

"I am aware that many residents have strong issues on this topic and I declared during the election campaign that my personal opinion is to remove and change the names," Cr Harding stated on her Facebook page.

"My personal view has not changed. To have a bridge, park or road named after you is a great honour and should only be bestowed to those who deserve the recognition.

"I will be seeking to discuss this matter at a subsequent workshop with councillors to determine our next steps. Any decisions will involve community consultation and a full understanding of the costs and impact to affected residents and land owners."

The report will go to an ordinary council meeting next Tuesday for formal noting.

