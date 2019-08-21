Next step in Jay Brogden murder case

Billboards were put up as the family of missing Airlie Beach man Jay Brogden continue to search for him.

LAWYERS for a man accused over the cold case killing of Jay Brogden are pushing for information from the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Braddon Charles Peter Butler has been charged with the 21 year old's murder at Airlie Beach 12 years ago.

The case was briefly mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court today.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Sabine Scott said Mr Butler's lawyers were asking for an adjournment "for further disclosure of material that wasn't available".

"The material that they're looking for is from the CCC," Sgt Scott said.

Mr Butler, who used to live in Airlie Beach, is remanded in custody. He was extradited from New South Wales earlier this year over a separate incident.

No pleas have been formally entered.

Jay Brogden was last seen at Cannonvale on April 21, 2007. His body has never been found.

Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Rosie Varley, for the Brisbane office which has carriage of the case, said they were also waiting for the transcript from the inquest into Mr Brogden's death.

"Counsel is still considering the brief of evidence," Ms Varley said.

Sgt Scott said the CCC material would not come from police prosecutions and enquiries needed to be made directly to the CCC.

The case was adjourned to October 2 and Mr Butler will appear via videolink.