Next step for SQ Export Hub with key appointments

TOOWOOMBA and Surat Basin Enterprise has staffed the new Southern Queensland Export Hub which will work with business across the region to tap into global supply chains.

The Federal Government in March announced $480,000 funding for the hub, based in Toowoomba, to focus on the food and agribusiness, and oil, gas and energy resources sectors.

The hub will promote a regional export culture and help local businesses build their skills and know-how to harness global opportunities.

Helen Bates, who has an extensive background in the oil and energy sector, has been named the SQ Export Hub export manager for the oil, gas and energy resources section.

Helen Ward has been named the export project officer who will facilitate networking and engagement between the oil and gas sector businesses, and those in the food and agricultural industries through the hub.

TSBE's Food Leaders Australia Export Manager Geraldine Doumany said the recruitment marked a major step in the hub's progress, with expressions of interest already received from businesses across all sectors.

"We hope to be ready in the New Year to be going out with a marketing program with exactly what the hub is, what it will deliver and who we are targeting," she said.

"We have already got a number (of businesses) interested in the hub so we're putting together a database of those clients.

"There's a lot of interest already, and it is generating a lot of interest."

The government funding has allowed FLA to expand its reach into the oil and gas sector, with the hub working with operators across six regional areas. Those areas include the Maranoa, Balonne, Southern Downs, Goondiwindi, South Burnett and the Western Downs, as well as Toowoomba.

Information sessions would be held in the coming months to explain the export hub and gauge interest from regional businesses.