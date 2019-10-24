Menu
A man has been charged by police after he allegedly broke into Bowen Police station.
Next step for man shot by police at Bowen

Monique Preston
24th Oct 2019 5:04 PM
THE Bowen man who was shot by police after he allegedly broke through the back door of Bowen Police Station has been discharged from hospital.

Townsville Hospital today confirmed the 35-year-old Bowen man was released from hospital on Wednesday.

Bowen Police said he was now in custody in Townsville, awaiting his next court appearance in Bowen Magistrates Court on December 3.

The man had been in hospital since the incident on October 9.

He has been charged with two counts of serious assault on police, as well as single counts of attempted murder, committing acts intending to do grievous bodily harm and break and enter premises after the incident.

