Next step for flood victims after settlement talks fail

IPSWICH flood victims have been dealt another blow in their class action against the State Government after mediation talks did not result in settlement, with the amount offered falling a “long way short” of expectations.

The New South Wales Supreme Court ruled the Queensland Government and its dam operators failed to manage its dams properly during the January 2011 disaster.

About 6500 victimscelebrated the landmark class action win in November last year and the State Government said it would not be appealing the decision two weeks later.

Maurice Blackburn executive director and principal lawyer Rebecca Gilsenan (right) outside the Supreme Court in Sydney last year.

But dam operators Sunwater and Seqwater announced they would appeal in February.

In a letter to claimants, Maurice Blackburn executive director and principal lawyer Rebecca Gilsenan said a three-day mediation was held in the middle of September.

“This was the third mediation in the proceeding but the first one following the decision of the Supreme Court in favour of the class,” she wrote.

“It is the litigation committee that provides us with instructions about settlement and any settlement that is accepted by the litigation committee would also need to be approved by the court.

“Whilst some progress was made in mediation, the amounts being offered by the defendants fell a long way short of an amount that the litigation committee would be prepared to accept and indeed well short of what we expect the court would be willing to approve.”

Ms Gilsenan said the defendants sought a “very deep discount” on the loss assessment prepared by loss adjusters and they were not able to “show us any evidence” why this was warranted.

“The state continues to take the position that if Seqwater and Sunwater are successful in their appeals, the state would expect to benefit from that,” she wrote.

“We were hoping to resolve the proceedings through the most recent mediation with

the defendants.

“This did not occur and the proceedings are now extended due to Seqwater and Sunwater’s appeals, the ongoing dispute between the parties as to how group members’ claims should be resolved and further hearings to deal with these issues.”

Flooding in Ipswich in 2011.

A hearing is scheduled to start on Monday, October 12, in which the court will determine the loss claims of four ‘sample group members’, what costs orders should be made against the defendants in respect of the trial and the parties’ proposals in relation to how to determine group members’ losses.

“The plaintiff’s application in respect of group members’ losses is for the court to appoint a referee to determine the accuracy of the sample loss assessment previously conducted with a view to advancing towards an aggregate or lump sum damages award for the class,” Ms Gilsenan wrote.

“We will argue that this would be the most efficient and quick approach by which to deliver compensation to group members.

“At one end of the spectrum is Seqwater’s and Sunwater’s applications for the approximately 6500 group members’ claims to be dealt with by individual adversarial assessment.

“We intend to resist the proposals of Seqwater and Sunwater vigorously on account of the fact that we estimate that it will take at least five years and will be extremely expensive to finalise all group members’ claims by their proposed methods.”

Goodna flood victim Frank Beaumont at his Enid Street home.

Almost a decade on from the floods that completely covered his two-storey Goodna home, Frank Beaumont said the latest setback was just another “kick in the guts.”

The 78-year-old moved into his Enid St home in 1988 and still lives in the same house.

“It’s a little bit drier,” he said.

“It’s bloody dry at the moment.

“It cost us a bloody fortune (to refurbish the house). I had 30ft of water go over my house. “There wasn’t one part of the house that was exposed.”

Mr Beaumont said the pain and turmoil had yet to end, almost 10 years on from the 2011 floods.

“It’s so frustrating and we’re just knocking our head up against the wall all the time,” he said.

“We’re the little ones. We don’t really count.

“We just had to live through absolute hell for six months (after the floods).

“I didn’t get back into my house until July and even then I didn’t have a kitchen because it was still being built.

“You just get kicked in the guts every time you turn the corner.”

