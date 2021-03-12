Next step for bikeway network’s ‘missing link’ determined

The Brassall Bikeway network is made up of seven stages.

A MAJORITY of Ipswich councillors voted in support of a cheaper option to progress the next stage of the “critical missing link” of a citywide bicycle network.

The best way to push forward the final stage of the Brassall Bikeway was determined to be a lift, which would cost at least $7 million than the other identified alternative.

Stage six of the project is proposed to connect the existing riverbank path at Riverlink Shopping Centre to the northern end of the Bradfield Bridge.

Stage seven of the Brassall Bikeway was opened in 2020.

When completed the Brassall Bikeway, which is split into seven stages, will link the Ipswich CBD with North Ipswich, Brassall, Wulkuraka, Karrabin and Pine Mountain and the 161 kilometre Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

Stages one, two, three, four, five and seven have finished through a 50/50 funding partnership with the State Government.

The bikeway currently ends next to the Workshops Rail Museum in North Ipswich, with the ‘missing link’ starting at W M Hughes Street and ending at the Bradfield Bridge.

“Stage six is the last stage and the critical missing link which will complete the Brassall Bikeway, providing a vital commuter link from the northern suburbs of Ipswich into the city for pedestrians and cyclists,” a report to councillors notes.

In 2016 Ipswich City Council approved a planning study into stage six to investigate the alignment options with the preferred option following the Bremer River and then using a ramp structure to connect the riverbank level to the Bradfield Bridge.

But it was later found this connecting structure would likely cost between $8-14 million.

“The analysis work also identified that any type of connecting structure in that location would significantly impact on the hydraulics to the river both up and down stream,” the report notes.

“The impacts are difficult to avoid and also significantly increased the cost and scope for the works.

“Council are not supportive of a connecting structure within this section of the Bremer River that would create an actionable nuisance to other property owners.

“At this point, the option of a lift from the riverbank to the Bradfield Bridge was also tabled as an option.

“Consequently, detailed design for the project has been placed on hold and 50/50 funding from DTMR has ended until the resolution of property negotiations (currently ongoing) and until there has been a determination from council of a way forward regarding the connection from the Bremer River bank to the Bradfield Bridge.”

Council officers recommended the lift as the way forward and after getting the approval from a majority of councillors it will now be used to inform future planning, detailed design and construction of stage six of the project.

It will cost about $3.5 million, compared to up to $14 million for the ramp.

“This will allow a connection to be delivered in the short term and in a more financially responsible manner,” the report notes.

“It is also proposed that once the project is constructed and there is a connection between the existing stages of the Brassall Bikeway and the Ipswich CBD, that data monitoring activities be undertaken to further understand the demand levels on this stage of the bikeway.

“Should demand grow over time and require it, an additional ramp structure can be reinvestigated at this time, possibly in conjunction with connection improvements to the southern end of the Bradfield Bridge to Tulmur Place.

“It is acknowledged that this option will likely not attract 50/50 detailed design and construction funding through the Cycle Network Local Government Grants Program.

“However, it will mean the project timing can be expedited and the cost is more feasible for council to deliver as the project will not have to conform to DTMR technical and reporting requirements.”

Tanya Smith from Friends of Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, Cr Russell Milligan, Jim Madden MP and Cr Kate Kunzelmann at the opening of stage seven last year.

The total cost for a shared path and ramp for stage six is estimated to be between $13.5-22 million, compared to $5.8 for the shared path and lift.

Of the $273,000 allocated to the project for design in the 2019-2020 FY budget, $127,031 was mostly spent on further alignment investigations and on developing the detailed concepts for the ramp options.

The council intends to undertake a “high level community consultation exercise” in the middle of this year to explain the project to residents and provide detailed information on the Eastern Ipswich Bikeway Stage 1 project, which is due for construction next year.

Councillors Jacob Madsen and Kate Kunzelmann voted against supporting the lift option.

“The intent would be if council agrees (to the lift option) we would progress in the next financial year with some detailed design and hopefully subject to funding availability and council deliberations on budget we would look to move then to construction,” infrastructure and strategy manager Tony Dileo told councillors.

He said construction could take place over the 2022-23 and 2023-24 financial years but the State Government has yet to commit any funding to the project.

Division 3 councillor Andrew Fechner said he met with representatives from Bicycle Queensland alongside Cr Madsen last week.

He added a recommendation to the motion to identify the advocacy group as a key stakeholder, which was supported unanimously.

Cr Fechner believed their knowledge and data would be crucial in shaping the council’s future plans.

“This is a huge commitment,” he said.

“It only commits us in the way that helps us frame the budget.

“We can’t sit around this table thinking we could ever afford the ramp.

“It’s about how do we make this feasible so that we can actually see it in the budget within the next two or three years.

“If we opt for the ramp then that amount of money, depending on the appetite of the State Government, we might not ever see that in our time.

“The option here for us is to kick this can further down the track if we chose to go against the officers’ recommendations of the lift or we start the planning process by allowing council officers to act under council decision to proceed with the lift and therefore it will appear in our budget sooner.

“It’s a real political minefield active transport right now and there’s lots of money up for grabs and it’s going to help us plan for the future.”

Division 4 councillor Russell Milligan said regular users of the bike network are eager for the final link to be completed.

“We need to make sure that we are making that decision which is what best suits the community need,” he said.

“Rather than drag it out … (we need to be) decisive and move forward with this.”



Cr Madsen believed the lift option was still a “ridiculously expensive” option.

“We need more people to utilise active transport in our city so we need to build the infrastructure but at the same time the current usage probably doesn’t warrant a flash lift like this,” he said.

“We should seek a political solution and try and get the Transport Minister (Mark Bailey) to really do something with the rail corridor between the railway workshops and Tulmur Place and even the land that they do nothing with on the corner of Ellenborough and Bremer (streets) in the CBD.”

