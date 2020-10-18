Next stage of Ipswich Health Precinct being developed

WHILE projects are being delivered as part of the first stage of the Ipswich Health Precinct, including the first new ward in Ipswich Hospital for six years, the business case for stage two is being developed.

Stage one, worth $146.3 million, consists of a new MRI suite which opened at the hospital in January, a new 26-bed ward and overhauled outpatient area and an acute mental health unit across the road on Chelmsford Ave.

West Moreton health chief executive Dr Kerrie Freeman said the business case for stage two is being developed as work is done to ready the next series of projects being delivered under stage one.

“We have seen significant activity on our master plan projects, which include the refurbishment of the Ipswich Hospital Tower Block and creation of space for another 26 beds in Ward 6D,” she said.

“Queensland construction firm Paynters has been appointed to build the new ward, and Ipswich company (Construction Project Management) have been awarded the roles of superintendent and superintendent’s representative for the project.

“Together they will work to build the first new ward in Ipswich Hospital in six years.

“It will help meet a rapid growth in demand and will mean more patients from the region can be treated closer to home.”

Ipswich Hospital will be fully functional while the mental health unit is constructed opposite the emergency department and Ward 6D is being built but some services at the hospital will be relocated.

“Hutchinson Builders have removed seven residences at the (mental health unit site) and will continue with site works until the end of this year before the main construction work gets underway early next year,” West Moreton Health board chair Michael Willis said.

Contractors Capital Insight have been appointed to develop the stage two business case.

It will consider building design options as well as new ways to deliver health services to the community both in and out of hospital.

Mr Willis said this planning will ensure West Moreton Health has the infrastructure required to meet the current and future health needs of the region.

“Overall, these projects will deliver more health care closer to home for the people of West Moreton while supporting the local economy through the creation of an expected 428 jobs throughout construction,” he said.

