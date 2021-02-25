Next stage of expanding Yamanto Town Centre revealed

The next stage of the growing 25ha Yamanto Town Centre development has been revealed with developers lodging plans with Ipswich City Council for the next stage of the project.

The next stage of the growing 25ha Yamanto Town Centre development has been revealed with developers lodging plans with Ipswich City Council for the next stage of the project.

THE next stage of the growing 25ha Yamanto Town Centre development has been revealed with developers lodging new plans with Ipswich City Council.

The much-anticipated Yamanto Central shopping centre, which forms part of stage one of the wider development, is close to opening ahead of schedule.

Kelly Consolidated, which has owned the land since the 1990s, has submitted a new development application to Ipswich City Council.

The proposed development would be adjacent to the Yamanto Central shopping centre.

It is seeking approval for a large format retail facility with supporting retail, medical and commercial uses including bulky goods, recreation, restaurant and medical centre uses.

The proposed development is planned to be a 32,200m2 building with 14,548m2 of gross floor area over two levels and 381 carparking spaces.

“The proposal is for a master planned, high quality large format retail precinct which will incorporate ancillary business uses as part to cater for the demand within the overall Yamanto Central precinct,” the application notes.

“(It will include) significant street scape and public realm improvements, resulting in the activation of ‘Main Street’ through the linkage of the proposed with the existing Yamanto Central shopping centre.”

LOCAL NEWS:‘Life-changing’: Program inspiring Indigenous girls

The site is currently vacant and on Lot 2 on Unnamed Road, which is described in the application as ‘Main Street’.

“The currently under construction Yamanto Central Shopping Centre forms the first phase of development for the town centre,” the application notes.

“This application for stage 1 of a bulky goods precinct underpins the second phase of a longer term development to align the future of Yamanto Central.

“The recent construction of Main Street offers a dedicated road and pedestrian connection to the Yamanto Central shopping centre and proposed bulky goods offering provides that ability for the large format retail offering to be appropriately integrated into the centre.

Yamanto Central shopping center as of February. It is set to open ahead of schedule.

“The large format retail proposal is the first step in activating this street frontage in its entirety with the retail offer designed so that it can evolve to include a future town square or plaza.

“The southern edge of the Yamanto Central shopping centre has been designed to include a future development area and entry to Main Street that will be integrated with the proposed bulky goods offer and likely future redevelopment of the existing Yamanto Village (which is under different ownership).”

The application states this proposed complex will be adjacent to the Yamanto Central shopping centre.

“Being principally a large format retail (offering) the design incorporates a series of tenancies forming an edge around a landscaped central courtyard which addresses the parking needs of the development,” the application notes.

“The development of lot two will be a catalyst to establish a double sided urban edge to the proposed main street and hence to promote the character of a true town centre main street with the potential for a vibrant mix of retail, commercial and other usages driving the creation for a people friendly main street.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.