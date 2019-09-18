Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRAND PLANS: Tivoli Drive In Theatre business and events project manager Donna Isaacs with construction manager Ross Larkin.
GRAND PLANS: Tivoli Drive In Theatre business and events project manager Donna Isaacs with construction manager Ross Larkin. Rob Williams
News

Next stage of community stage begins at drive-in

Lachlan Mcivor
by
18th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE next phase of grand plans to create a community facility will soon begin.

The stage itself was constructed two years ago and hosts an annual Christmas event but work will begin next week to add some finishing touches to the facility at the Tivoli Drive In Theatre.

Under the watchful eye of construction manager Ross Larkin, 12 workers through the Skilling Queenslanders for Work scheme will construct ramp access and roof trusses.

The plan from there is to install a toilet block and complete work on dressing rooms, a green room for talent and a roof at the Chuwar site.

Tivoli Drive In Theatre business and events project manager Donna Isaacs said she hoped it would become a hub for community groups to perform on once it is fully completed.

The drive-in is managed by Tivoli Social Enterprises and Ms Isaacs said plenty of hard work from those employed through the Skilling Queenslanders program had already gone into the project so far.

"The idea is to develop a community stage for use by community groups for performances... to create an amphitheatre where the community can come and enjoy outdoor events," she said.

"The importance is to give the north side of Ipswich a place where they can enjoy outdoor entertainment, somewhere to congregate that's in a safe venue where children can run free yet enjoy performances.

"We can host big outdoor event for those looking for a bigger stage than what we currently have in Ipswich. This is twice the size of the one in Springfield. That's the long term goal."

More Stories

Show More
tivoli drive in theatre tivoli social enterprises
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Teacher loses her locks to raise funds for sick kids

    premium_icon Teacher loses her locks to raise funds for sick kids

    News Funds will be donated to the Children's Hospital Foundation

    Neighbour hits back at 'direct' puppy farm raids

    premium_icon Neighbour hits back at 'direct' puppy farm raids

    News Neighbours are not impressed with the puppy farm raids