Next stage of community stage begins at drive-in

THE next phase of grand plans to create a community facility will soon begin.

The stage itself was constructed two years ago and hosts an annual Christmas event but work will begin next week to add some finishing touches to the facility at the Tivoli Drive In Theatre.

Under the watchful eye of construction manager Ross Larkin, 12 workers through the Skilling Queenslanders for Work scheme will construct ramp access and roof trusses.

The plan from there is to install a toilet block and complete work on dressing rooms, a green room for talent and a roof at the Chuwar site.

Tivoli Drive In Theatre business and events project manager Donna Isaacs said she hoped it would become a hub for community groups to perform on once it is fully completed.

The drive-in is managed by Tivoli Social Enterprises and Ms Isaacs said plenty of hard work from those employed through the Skilling Queenslanders program had already gone into the project so far.

"The idea is to develop a community stage for use by community groups for performances... to create an amphitheatre where the community can come and enjoy outdoor events," she said.

"The importance is to give the north side of Ipswich a place where they can enjoy outdoor entertainment, somewhere to congregate that's in a safe venue where children can run free yet enjoy performances.

"We can host big outdoor event for those looking for a bigger stage than what we currently have in Ipswich. This is twice the size of the one in Springfield. That's the long term goal."