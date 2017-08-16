Next mayor of Ipswich will be city's milestone 50th

50 UP: Who will be the 50th Ipswich mayor after the August 19 poll? Pictured in inset are (from left) the 29th, 48th and fourth mayors respectively - Alfred John Stephenson, John Nugent and John Pettigrew.

THE winner of Saturday's by-election will be the 50th mayor of Ipswich.

Already a historic election in the city's history after the resignation of Paul Pisasale in June, the winner of the poll may well try and get their hands on number plates saying 'IM50'.

All of those who have served as Ipswich mayor have been men, the first being John Murphy in 1860 who was born in Ireland and became a manager of a mercantile firm in Ipswich.

Mr Murphy, like several of Ipswich's 49 mayors, was elected to another term of office from 1865-67 before representing Ipswich in the Queensland Parliament.

The mayors of Ipswich have been a diverse bunch - lawyers, architects and business owners of many descriptions.

There are too many to list in a story. A book would be needed to do the subject justice.

The QT spoke to Ipswich Genealogical Society president Irma Deas about several.

Mrs Deas said James Charles Minnis, who served as mayor from 1939-49, was "very interesting”.

"He was a chemist and practised in both Blackall, in central Queensland, and Ipswich,” she said.

"He was also mayor of Blackall from 1908 for seven years.

"He had a chemist shop in Brisbane St where Rawlings is. (Minnis) also served with the field ambulance in France in the First World War...and was a foundation member of the Ipswich branch of the Returned Soldiers League.”

Mr Minnis, like most mayors, was a member of many community groups and was three times president of the chamber of commerce.

James Foote was an alderman and then became mayor in 1870, a member of the family associated with the famous Ipswich department store.

"He worked for a time for Cribb and Foote before opening a grocery and ironmongery store in Brisbane St and remained there until his death in 1895,” Mrs Deas said.

"He established the West Moreton Flour Mill in Ellenborough St, the first flour mill in Ipswich.”

Foote was also an MP in Parliament.

Mrs Deas also drew the QT's attention to an interesting point surrounding the mayoralty of P.W Cameron, one hundred years ago.

"He was not the first mayor of Ipswich but he was the first mayor of the Greater Ipswich Shire in 1917 after the amalgamation of the Ipswich, Brassall and Bundamba shires,” she said.

There were 42 mayors in the 79 years between 1860 and 1939 but in the subsequent 78 years Ipswich has had just seven.

In the early days mayors served one-year terms.

Many stood for just the single year and on other occasions they were re-elected to go again.

In 1931 mayors were elected for three-year terms, a situation which remained in place until 1994.

In 1994 then Ipswich mayor David Underwood served a one-year term due to the fact that the Goss government at the time introduced amalgamation in 1995.

The Moreton and Ipswich councils were amalgamated in 1995 and mayors, and councillors, were given a five-year term to consolidate the new councils that were formed and to provide stability.

John Nugent, who headed the Moreton Shire and defeated Mr Underwood at the 1995 election, was the first mayor of the amalgamated Ipswich council and remained in office until 2004.

In 2000 the mayoral terms became four years, by a decree of the State, and remain such to this day.

That wasn't the first 'first' Mr Nugent chalked up as Cr Paul Tully explained.

Moreton Shire was not a city or a town and its leaders were known as 'chairmen'.

"At the 1994 election the title of shire 'chairman' was changed to 'mayor',” Cr Tully said.

"John Nugent was elected mayor of the Moreton Shire in 1994.

"So he holds the title of being the last chairman of the Moreton Shire, the first mayor of the Moreton Shire, the last mayor of the Moreton Shire, the only mayor of the Moreton Shire and the first mayor of the new Ipswich Council,” Cr Tully grinned.

Cr Tully has unfurled that little ditty at functions when Mr Nugent is present to recognise him.

The longest serving mayor of Ipswich was James Finimore who served from 1950-1973.

Alfred Tully Stephenson served on the most separate occasions, four times in all stretching from 1912 to 1938.

Mr Stephenson was the great uncle of Cr Tully, hence the middle name.

The 50th mayor of Ipswich will once again be a man, unless Patricia Petersen can conjure up an unlikely victory. Whoever it is will be installed once the election is called, which may not be for several days after the August 19 poll.

IPSWICH MAYORS

1. John Murphy (1860-61, 1865-67)

2. John Johnston (1862)

3. Francis North (1863-64)

4. John Pettigrew (1864)

5. Henry Caleb Williams (1868)

6. Harry Hooper (1869)

7. James Foote (1870)

8. Samuel Shenton (1871-72, 1889)

9. Thomas Pryde (1873-74)

10. Robert Tallon (1875, 1883, 1895)

11. John MacFarlane (1876)

12. Charles Frederick Chubb (1877)

13. Josiah Francis (1878-79, 1884-86)

14. Peter Brown (1880, 1887-88, 1900)

15. John Swain Willey (1881-82)

16. James McGill (1891)

17. Jacob Spresser (1892)

18. Denis Thomas Keogh (1893)

19. Henry E. Wyman (1894)

20. William Thomas Deacon (1896-97, 1908)

21. Roderick McLeod (1898)

22. Thomas Baines (1899)

23. Michael Real (1901)

24. C.W.L Heiner (1902)

25. William Summerville (1903)

26. Hugh Reilly (1904)

27. Isaac Ham (1905)

28. Frederick Goleby (1906)

29. Alfred John Stephenson (1907)

30. James Cooper (1909)

31. Maurice Bowers (1910)

32. Richard P. Watson (1911)

33. Alfred Tully Stephenson (1912, 1914, 1921-29, 1933-38)

34. Rocklea Battye (1913)

35. Frederick George Springall (1915)

36. T.J Smith (1916)

37. Pearson Welsley Cameron (1917)

38. Frank Barker (1918)

39. Edward John Loftus Easton (1919)

40. John Francis Lobb (1920)

41. Oliver Perry (1930-32)

42. Allan Godfrey Sutton (1938-39)

43. James Charles Minnis (1939-49)

44. James Finimore (1950-73)

45. Arthur Hastings (1973-79)

46. Des Freeman (1979-91)

47. David Underwood (1991-1995)

48. John Nugent (1995-2004)

49. Paul Pisasale (2004-2017)

50. ???????????